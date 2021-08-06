Caley Thistle coach Billy Dodds hints at forward Lewis Jamieson being last summer recruit

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds is not in the market for any more players and is thrilled latest recruit Lewis Jamieson is firing and ready for action.

The 19-year-old forward joined from St Mirren for a season and he bagged a brace in a bounce game against Strathspey Thistle on Tuesday.

It looks as if he will be the final part of the jigsaw for Dodds until January.

Already arriving at the Caledonian Stadium this summer have been defender Kirk Broadfoot, midfielder Reece McAlear (on loan from Norwich), wingers Tom Walsh and Michael Gardyne and strikers Billy Mckay and Manny Duku.

🎟️ Our first home league match of the season takes place this Saturday as we face Raith Rovers at the Caledonian Stadium. The club can confirm arrangements for this match 👉 https://t.co/UBTMWyQrPE pic.twitter.com/F2KLIe2X6m — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 2, 2021

Speaking ahead of the home league opener against Raith Rovers, Dodds said: “I’m quite happy with what I’ve got now.

“I said a couple of weeks ago that I needed a speedy striker in, and I’ve got that with Lewis Jamieson.

“He got minutes the other night as well and scored two goals, I was delighted with his performance.

“It was a good work out because five or six players who have been on the fringes played against Strathspey and they did well when they got the minutes for fitness.

“Young Lewis looked great, he looked sharp, and he’s another option for me.

“He’s pushing, he really is, because he has come to this club with a great appetite.

“For now, unless we pick up an injury or two, I think I will be quite happy with the way things are.”

Fans ready for home return

After starting the league season with a 1-0 win at Arbroath last weekend, ICT welcome fans back to the stadium for the visit of a Raith Rovers side which blew a four-goal lead to draw with Hamilton on Saturday.

Dodds reckons supporters will be straining to get back out and enjoy their football again after the pandemic kept them watching on per-per-view.

He added: “I think they will be desperate to get back.

“I don’t care what standard of football it is, when you see the opportunity to fill stadiums – even at the Euros – they filled them.

“You see clubs trying to get the amount of fans up, they’re pushing for more because they know they can sell it.

“I think the fans are desperate to come back, and I’m desperate to have them. The more the better for me.

“Maybe if you go a few games without winning, they might start looking at it, but right now coming off the back of a win, even if we hadn’t played any football, I think fans are desperate to get back into stadiums.”

Younger voices can raise the roof

Dodds reckons the increase in younger supporters following his side is a welcome one as the club chase three points and he wants all fans help in encouraging the team.

He said: “You’re always chasing the next generation.

“They will have their favourite players, they will get players’ names on the back, so you have to perform and you will get the younger generations.

“We never forget that. We love all sorts of fans of course, but it’s when you look 10 or 20 years down the line and the next ones are coming through, and the next ones.

“If you play good football, you have seen this stadium sold out at times.

“You’re always chasing that, but we know where we are, we have to put a run together and play well to get results.

“We’re more than capable of getting bigger crowds here, but you’re always chasing new fans as well, that’s for sure.”