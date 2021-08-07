Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Dodds looking at lethal rather than sloppy side of Raith Rovers

By Paul Chalk
August 7, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds is looking at the brilliant side of Raith Rovers this weekend – not the element which folded in style in an eight-goal Championship thriller.

The Inverness CT head coach has watched the footage in detail of Rovers’ 4-4 draw at home to Hamilton last weekend on the opening day of the league season.

The Kirkcaldy team were cruising at 4-0 with just over 20 minutes to go before Accies stormed back for a share of the spoils.

As sparkling as Rovers were for most of the game, there will be question marks about whether they can be tested on the back of such a collapse.

As his own team seek to build upon their 1-0 day one win at Arbroath, Dodds will focus on his opponents’ attacking intent more than their defensive and mental frailties

He said: “Raith were brilliant for 70 minutes against Hamilton and we have to respect that.

“It was just an unbelievable game, a crazy one to watch – brilliant – but Raith are capable.

“Again, it is about how we go about it and what we do, because we are well capable as we’ve shown.

“It would be great to win the game and we’re certainly capable of winning it.

“It would set us up nicely for the idle weekend and then Ayr United coming here.

“There are some hard games coming up, but if we show that togetherness, we’ve shown we can do both sides of it.”

‘Premiership’ Mckay ready to play

Billy Mckay, who came off the bench at Gayfield last week, came through a midweek bounce game with Strathspey Thistle to be considered for selection and Dodds is thrilled to have him on board for a third time at the club.

Billy Mckay, centre, before coming off the bench at Arbroath on Saturday for his third ICT debut.

He added: “He’s a proven Premier League goalscorer, with experience. Billy gets goals wherever he plays.

“He is going to get us goals this season. It is a huge boost to see players coming back more quickly than expected.

“It tells you how much I value him that, at only 1-0 up, I bring him on and tell him to use his experience to get us through the rest of the game.

“He’s got a bit to go, but we got 70 more minutes in him on Tuesday night against Strathspey. A lot of boys who have had injuries got minutes.”

Wide midfielder Aaron Doran is in the squad after injury and Michael Gardyne returns from suspension.

