Caley Thistle head coach Dodds looking at lethal rather than sloppy side of Raith Rovers

Billy Dodds is looking at the brilliant side of Raith Rovers this weekend – not the element which folded in style in an eight-goal Championship thriller.

The Inverness CT head coach has watched the footage in detail of Rovers’ 4-4 draw at home to Hamilton last weekend on the opening day of the league season.

The Kirkcaldy team were cruising at 4-0 with just over 20 minutes to go before Accies stormed back for a share of the spoils.

As sparkling as Rovers were for most of the game, there will be question marks about whether they can be tested on the back of such a collapse.

As his own team seek to build upon their 1-0 day one win at Arbroath, Dodds will focus on his opponents’ attacking intent more than their defensive and mental frailties

He said: “Raith were brilliant for 70 minutes against Hamilton and we have to respect that.

“It was just an unbelievable game, a crazy one to watch – brilliant – but Raith are capable.

“Again, it is about how we go about it and what we do, because we are well capable as we’ve shown.

“It would be great to win the game and we’re certainly capable of winning it.

“It would set us up nicely for the idle weekend and then Ayr United coming here.

“There are some hard games coming up, but if we show that togetherness, we’ve shown we can do both sides of it.”

‘Premiership’ Mckay ready to play

Billy Mckay, who came off the bench at Gayfield last week, came through a midweek bounce game with Strathspey Thistle to be considered for selection and Dodds is thrilled to have him on board for a third time at the club.

He added: “He’s a proven Premier League goalscorer, with experience. Billy gets goals wherever he plays.

“He is going to get us goals this season. It is a huge boost to see players coming back more quickly than expected.

“It tells you how much I value him that, at only 1-0 up, I bring him on and tell him to use his experience to get us through the rest of the game.

“He’s got a bit to go, but we got 70 more minutes in him on Tuesday night against Strathspey. A lot of boys who have had injuries got minutes.”

Wide midfielder Aaron Doran is in the squad after injury and Michael Gardyne returns from suspension.