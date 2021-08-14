July cup contests are no help to managers, says Caley Jags coach Barry Wilson

Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson admits he’s not a fan of the swift nature of the Premier Sport group stages as the Inverness club watch the knockout action unfold this weekend.

The pool sections of the League Cup were introduced five years ago and ICT have failed to reach round two each time.

This year, head coach Billy Dodds was just in the door with little time to work with his group and new signings before they were straight into meaningful matches.

A 2-0 opening tie win against League One visitors Peterhead was followed by a 2-2 draw against League Two Stirling Albion, which they lost on penalties.

The biggest disappointment was a 3-1 defeat at Cove Rangers, of League One, before an improved display in a 1-0 loss away to Premiership Hearts.

Wilson, who admits the team fell short, reckons the competition in its current form doesn’t help managers and coaches at a time when they’d naturally be playing pre-season bounce games.

He said: “I have never been a lover of the League Cup format. It has not been designed with players and coaches in mind. It has been designed for financial reasons.

“I don’t like it and (the competition) is thrown upon you right away.

“We had a good start with the win against Peterhead. There was a moment where, had Aaron Doran taken his chance against Stirling Albion, it might have been a different game going into the Cove tie.

“There was very little margin for error, so we knew by not beating Stirling Albion it was going to be a struggle to qualify.

“We were poor at Cove and there’s no denying that one, so it was a tough start and that was especially so with many clubs affected by Covid and games being called off.

“It was disruptive and we’re glad to have started the league season so positively.

“We have the free weekend, which should be the League Cup for us, but we can, after working the players hard all week, give them a wee rest over the weekend and prepare to go again next Saturday against Ayr United.”

In the Championship, ICT have responded in style to exiting the League Cup by winning their openers 1-0 against Arbroath and Raith Rovers.

Perfect blend for the season

Wilson believes Dodds has assembled an ideal blend of youth and experience, with the older heads working well with the younger players.

He added: “The experience we now have within our group is really strong.

“The likes of Mark Ridgers, Kirk Broadfoot, Danny Devine, Aaron Doran, Michael Gardyne, Shane Sutherland and Billy Mckay for example. That’s real experience there.

“With that, you have those who are 19 or in their early 20s such like Reece McAlear, Robbie Deas, Scott Allardice, along with Cameron Harper and Roddy MacGregor.

“There is a really good mix and there’s a lot of energy within the squad as well as experience.

“It’s a good start to the season. Do we think we can play better? Yes.

“We have ground out two big results. We have not been the best starters in previous seasons, so to be sitting with six points from two games is great. It gives us a real launchpad to go on and push on.”