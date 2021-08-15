Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Ex-Caley Thistle star Russell Duncan sees chance to land early Championship blows to rivals

By Paul Chalk
August 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Russell Duncan during his days in Caley Thistle colours.
Caley Thistle legend Russell Duncan reckons doing the double on two Ayrshire sides this month can crank up the heat on their Championship rivals.

The former midfielder, who starred for the Inverness club for a decade until 2011, knows all about the top two leagues in Scotland.

He helped the Highlanders win promotion to the top-flight under John Robertson and Donald Park in 2003/04, and under Terry Butcher and Maurice Malpas six years later after just one year down.

The 40-year-old, who works offshore these days, is the fourth-equal appearance holder in the club’s history, alongside Barry Wilson and only behind Ross Tokely (first), Grant Munro (second) and Richard Hastings (third).

Duncan keeps tabs on his old club and is thrilled by their opening 1-0 league wins over Arbroath and Raith Rovers, which places them on full points with Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle after the first fortnight.

Saturday sees Ayr United head north, seven days before ICT head to strong title favourites Killie.

Aiming to build upon perfect start

Even this early, according to Duncan there’s a chance to add a little seed of doubt in the Kilmarnock camp especially, should they be in a position to take 12 points from 12.

Duncan said: “Inverness have got off to the best start possible.

“I’m sure Billy (Dodds), Barry (Wilson) and Ryan (Esson) are delighted with that.

“Ayr at home and Killie away are a big couple of games. It looks like Killie will be up there from the get-go, so those should be the big games, when they play one another.

Russell Duncan in action for ICT against Aberdeen in 2008.

“It doesn’t always work out that way. The first time we won that league, the only team we never beat was Falkirk, but we finished 15 points ahead of them at the end of the season, which shows how consistent we were against the rest of the sides.

“Normally, it doesn’t work like that and if Inverness want a chance this season then they have to be taking points from Kilmarnock, or at least not losing against them.

“If they can beat Ayr and then get something at Kilmarnock that builds confidence as well. It would put a bit of doubt in Kilmarnock’s head.

“Killie will fancy themselves this season, but Inverness have proved they can do it in the past and hopefully they’ll push teams all the way this season.”

Late goals are special in title hunt

Young Roddy MacGregor scored a cracking winner late on to see off Raith Rovers just over a week ago and Duncan said winning, or getting a big result at the death, can land an extra blow to promotion rivals.

He added: “When you get into that winning cycle, you find ways to grind out results.

“We done that lots of times during those two title wins, especially the second time. After Christmas, we were not always great, but we scored late goals.

“I recall we played Raith at home and I was actually suspended, but Richie Foran scored in stoppage time.

“Dundee (their main rivals) would have been back in their changing room thinking we’d dropped points, but then it comes through we’d scored a late goal. It was relentless. It does bite into other teams. There’s no doubt about that.

“Eventually, you then start to play even better and that’s when you pick up even more points.”

Solid base with clean sheets

Duncan, who also won the Challenge Cup with ICT as part of a double in 2003/04, stressed that back-to-back clean sheets shouldn’t be under-estimated.

He said: “Doddsy would maybe want more goals, but to have two clean sheets right at the start of the season is brilliant.

“Being a former defensive-midfielder, I like clean sheets. It’s great for a team if you can do that.

“It’s great for the forwards, too, because they know if they can just nick a goal then, the boys at the back are keeping it tight and you’ll fancy your chances of winning every time you play.”

