Caley Thistle Women’s team boss Karen Mason reflects on call-off after Covid in opponents’ camp

Karen Mason felt Sunday’s called-off Championship North game with Dryburgh Athletic was a fresh reminder Covid will continue to play an unwanted part in the season.

The Caley Thistle Women’s manager had her team ready to roll for action at the Caledonian Stadium one week on from their 2-1 opening day defeat at East Fife.

However, a positive case in the visitors’ camp led to the match being postponed, with a new date to be confirmed by league chiefs.

❌ MATCH POSTPONED ❌ Unfortunately due to a positive COVID test amongst the Dryburgh Squad they are now unable to field a team.

As a result our match scheduled for Caledonian Stadium tomorrow is off. — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) August 21, 2021

With ICT getting a bye in the League Cup this weekend, its means two weeks without a fixture as the group seek to strike back to form.

Players deflated by postponement

Mason admitted the postponement was a real blow as the team looked forward to a first outing at the stadium.

She said: “We were so ready for it and then I was so deflated when I got the email on Saturday afternoon.

“It was really disappointing. We had training on Sunday morning and even there it was hard to get everyone back up again, but we know it will probably happen again and it’s a case of brushing it off and getting ourselves ready for the next one.

“When we started the season, we thought: ‘this is it, we’re going to have a whole season to look forward to’, but just two weeks in we’ve had a call-off as Covid has struck our game again.

“We’re aware that it will still affect us and play a part in our season in some way or another, which we’re be as best prepared for as we can.”

Dryburgh fixture to be rescheduled

Caley Thistle will now wait for the Dryburgh match to be slotted in and Mason explained it could well be a while away.

She added: “It has gone to the league management committee for a decision. The next available slip date was for a midweek in September, but because of the distance they are going to try and avoid that.

“It will most likely get played after the League Cup is over or if we are both eliminated from that or the Scottish Cup. It will probably cause a clog in the fixtures – but I’m sure we won’t be the only ones in that situation.”

Training will keep Inverness in shape

Despite having another free weekend, the players will be on the training pitch to ensure they are in shape for their next league match away to basement side Buchan on September 5.

Mason said: “We’re still training this week as usual. Being without a match, we’ll train on Sunday as well to keep ourselves going and try to replicate the match situation as best as we can. That will keep our fitness up, so that we’re ready for our next game.”

A Covid issue also led to the Dunfermline v Westdyke match in the same division being called off.

Montrose are top after their 9-1 romp at Buchan, East Fife won their second game on the spin by beating hosts Grampian 4-1 and Stonehaven edged past Dundee West 3-2.

In the Highlands and Islands League this Sunday, leaders Caley Thistle development team host Brora Rangers, second-placed Buckie Ladies are at Kirkwall City, champions Clach are away to Orkney and Nairn St Ninians take on Caithness.