Skipper Sean Welsh insists Caley Thistle can show Kilmarnock they are up for title battle

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh sees no reason why the Highlanders cannot give Championship favourites Kilmarnock a run for their money this season.

The two teams go toe-to-toe on Saturday at Rugby Park having won their opening three league matches.

The 31-year-old played the final 12 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 league win against Ayr United, having suffered an ankle injury in the Premier Sports Cup match last month at home to Stirling Albion.

Fully fit and available, the former Partick Thistle playmaker is hoping head coach Billy Dodds gives him the nod for Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown.

Killie and ICT have won their first three Championship games and the meeting of the two fast-starters has a blockbuster feel to it.

Welsh sees this contest as one in which the Caley Jags can show they mean business and underline that it’s not going to be a one-horse race for relegated Killie this term.

He said: “Both teams have started with three wins. Kilmarnock would have been expected to do that with them being favourites after coming down from the Premiership.

“Everyone will be looking towards the game with interest to see how we stand for the season ahead. We will go down there and be positive.

“It will hopefully be an exciting game and hopefully we can put on a big performance and come away with the result we’re after.

“Everyone knows the Championship is a difficult league where any team can beat another. I don’t expect anyone to run away with the league.

“I think it will be a good battle throughout the whole season and I’d expect us to be up there. As long as we can keep everyone fit and do the right things then we should be up there challenging. And there will be a good few teams feeling the same about that.”

Banking early points goes a long way

Getting points on the board as swiftly as possible in the Championship can really make a difference.

ICT just missed out on the top four by three points last season, and Welsh added: “A good start is imperative.

“You look at Dunfermline last year. They had a great start then had a little blip around Christmas, but those early points carried them all the way through to the play-offs.

“We just need to build on what we’ve done so far. That’s what we need.”

More to come from Caley Thistle

The midfielder agrees with head coach Dodds’ assessment there is more to come from this team, but is satisfied by the quality throughout the squad.

He added: “We’ve had a great start to the league with three clean sheets and three wins, but I still think there is room for improvement.

“We’re just looking to keep the momentum going and everyone is in a good place right now.

“We have got a good balance throughout the squad, with plenty of strength in depth. We have got a strong bench and that’s what you need to go and challenge. Hopefully that bodes well for the season ahead.”

Making an appearance from the bench last weekend was a real lift for Welsh and explained he’s ready to play from the start should Dodds give him the nod at Rugby Park.

He said: “I was glad to be back involved. It was frustrating to pick up the injury in the League Cup. I rolled my ankle and it was pretty swollen and sore for a bit. I am now looking to kick on.

“I have been training for three weeks now and I feel ready to go, but obviously the boys have started well and it will be up to the gaffer with regards to team selection. I will bide my time and see what happens.”

League Cup form can hide true ability

Dodds was barely in the door when ICT had a tough Premier Sports Cup experience last month.

Defeats to Cove Rangers and Hearts, as well as a penalty shoot-out defeat against Stirling Albion, put them out at the group stages.

The Inverness skipper feels results in the cup competition were not a true reflection of the side’s ability.

He said: “The cup is different for everyone. You see some teams starting really well and they struggle in the league, while others don’t do well in the cup, but start well in the league.

“It’s hard to read into the League Cup too much, because a lot of teams use it still as pre-season and build up the fitness. Everyone is a different stages.”