Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers signs two-year extension

Caley Thistle have confirmed that goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has signed a two-year extension.

The new deal will keep the Inverness stopper at the club until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Ridgers joined Caley Thistle from Partick Thistle in the summer of 2017.

The 31-year-old has made 162 appearances for the club and kept 59 clean sheets – the second most shut-outs in the club’s history.

Mark Brown holds the record for most clean sheets with 67 recorded between 2002 and 2007.

📝 Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC are delighted to announce that Goalkeeper @MarkRidgers has signed a new 2 year extension with the club. Mark is now signed up until at least the end of the season 2023/24 . 👉 https://t.co/PMUcv2khzM pic.twitter.com/VB5Coi3Wtk — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 25, 2021

Ridgers, who was Caley Thistle’s players’ player of the year for the 2019-20 season, is due to speak to the media about his new deal at the club’s scheduled press conference on Thursday ahead of their trip to Kilmarnock this weekend.