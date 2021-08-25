Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers signs two-year extension

By Danny Law
August 25, 2021, 5:47 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 5:51 pm
Caley Thistle number one Mark Ridgers.
Caley Thistle number one Mark Ridgers.

Caley Thistle have confirmed that goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has signed a two-year extension.

The new deal will keep the Inverness stopper at the club until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Ridgers joined Caley Thistle from Partick Thistle in the summer of 2017.

The 31-year-old has made 162 appearances for the club and kept 59 clean sheets – the second most shut-outs in the club’s history.

Mark Brown holds the record for most clean sheets with 67 recorded between 2002 and 2007.

Ridgers, who was Caley Thistle’s players’ player of the year for the 2019-20 season, is due to speak to the media about his new deal at the club’s scheduled press conference on Thursday ahead of their trip to Kilmarnock this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal