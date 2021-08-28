Billy Dodds remaining level-headed going into Caley Thistle’s game against Kilmarnock

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is reluctant to read too much into the outcome of today’s top-of-the-table Championship encounter against Kilmarnock.

Inverness make the trip to Rugby Park on the back of three straight victories, to face a Killie side which has also racked up maximum points.

With Killie looking to bounce back at the first attempt following their relegation from the Premiership, Dodds expects a big test but stopped short of saying his side can lay down a marker with a win in Ayrshire.

Dodds said: “It’s a big game, even this early in the season.

“I don’t like predictions. I don’t want to get carried away when we’re doing well and I don’t want to get too down when we’re not doing so well.

“I want to keep it nice and level. The boys are lively in the dressing room and that’s human nature.

“I won’t touch a prediction – it is pointless in this Championship.

“I know they are capable of winning this game at Kilmarnock if they play well, but I also know if we don’t play well we’re capable of losing it and going on a wee bad run.

“We have to be at it every week.

“If we show a consistency, we’ll do OK.”

Dodds is thrilled with the competition within his squad, with experienced campaigners such as Sean Welsh, Billy Mckay and Aaron Doran among his substitutes for last weekend’s 1-0 win over Ayr United.

The Caley Jags boss insists every player in the squad has a big role to play, adding: “I’m happy with the way the players are challenging one another.

“It is disappointing for some that they will be left out but it is always a good situation to have, when your team is doing well and the ones not playing are challenging them.

“Yes, they will be disappointed, but they’re handling it the right way.

“I speak to them all the time and they know they’re a huge part of it. This is not a certain 11.

“I know we’re doing well just now and sometimes the 11 look after themselves.

“But they know if they’re not at it then the other boys will come in and take their place.

“It’s healthy, and I think it is a big part of why we’re on our toes and desperate to keep clean sheets and win games.

“It is only fair it is like that.”

Dodds is thrilled to have skipper Welsh back available after he suffered an ankle injury during the Premier Sports Cup campaign, adding: “Against Ayr, the time came we needed an experienced head and I thought Sean Welsh came on and did brilliantly, calming it down.”