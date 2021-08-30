Caley Thistle fan view: Billy Dodds should be named Championship manager of the month after fine start

Caley Thistle’s encouraging start to the season continued on Saturday with a very impressive win at Rugby Park.

The outcome was no fluke and the best team won. Confidence will be sky high in the Inverness camp and the Championship table makes great reading for the club’s fans this morning.

It would be easy to get carried away by these four wins, and all the clean sheets, but we are not out of August yet and there is the small matter of another 32 games to play.

It’s been a very pleasing month but nothing more.

Having sounded that cautionary note, I have to add a big well done to the players and management for what they have achieved lately.

I would expect to see Billy Dodds win manager of the month and I’ll predict that Roddy MacGregor will also pick up the player’s award.

It was pleasing to see Michael Gardyne get his first goal for the club at Kilmarnock. He is now settling into the team well and will be a vital player in the months ahead.

If I do have one concern about this squad it is the defence.

The first choice back four is clearly playing very well at the moment but it is an area where we lack strength in depth.

When the inevitable injuries and suspensions come along we could struggle. It will be interesting to see if a move is made to strengthen the squad while the window remains open.

We now have a week away from the Championship as the SPFL Trust Trophy takes centre stage.

Buckie Thistle head to Inverness and I think it could an enjoyable game against a Highland League side who are playing well and will come to the Caledonian Stadium with nothing to lose.

Tickets are not expensive so get yourself along there.