Loan deal cut short as Caley Thistle defender Harry Nicolson returns from Elgin City

Young Caley Thistle defender Harry Nicolson has returned from his loan spell at League Two Elgin City.

It’s just over a month since the 20-year-old made the move from the Championship club along the A96 to Borough Briggs.

Despite making four appearances, two of which were starts, the stopper has gone back to the Caledonian Stadium.

City confirmed the loan had been terminated, adding “he will now return to his parent club. All the best, Harry”.

NICOLSON LOAN TERMINATED ⚽ We can announce that Harry Nicolson's loan from Inverness Caley Thistle has been mutually terminated. He will now return to his parent club. All the best Harry ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/vz7aYHXKme — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) August 31, 2021