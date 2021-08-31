Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Loan deal cut short as Caley Thistle defender Harry Nicolson returns from Elgin City

By Paul Chalk
August 31, 2021, 1:42 pm
Inverness CT defender Harry Nicolson is back from his short loan stint with Elgin City.
Inverness CT defender Harry Nicolson is back from his short loan stint with Elgin City.

Young Caley Thistle defender Harry Nicolson has returned from his loan spell at League Two Elgin City.

It’s just over a month since the 20-year-old made the move from the Championship club along the A96 to Borough Briggs.

Despite making four appearances, two of which were starts, the stopper has gone back to the Caledonian Stadium.

City confirmed the loan had been terminated, adding “he will now return to his parent club. All the best, Harry”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal