Barry Wilson says Caley Thistle will ring changes for SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Buckie Thistle

Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson expects players coming into the side for Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Buckie Thistle to match the high standards already set this season.

Inverness will field a much-changed side against the Jags in order to provide game time to players who have not featured regularly so far.

The likes of Billy Mckay, Reece McAlear and Cameron Harper are expected to start for Billy Dodds’ men against the Highland League side at Caledonian Stadium.

With Caley Jags having started the Championship campaign with four straight victories and clean sheets, Wilson says the incoming players must use this weekend’s match as an opportunity to stake their claim.

Wilson said: “The guys coming in know what they need to do to try and get into the team.

“They are on the bench, they are hearing the instructions going on to the players. They know what’s expected of them.

“I wouldn’t imagine we will change formations too much. We will give those boys an even chance.

“There will be a lot of changes, and the boys that go on the bench will get a wee breather. We will use them if we have to.

“It’s really important we get guys like Billy Mckay, Reece McAlear and Cameron Harper some game time.

“As long as they stay fit during the game, we will try and get as many minutes as possible into those legs.”

Inverness are the joint holders of the competition from the last time it was staged in 2020, with their final against Raith Rovers having not gone ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wilson says the prospect of winning this year’s competition will not register in Caley Jags’ minds unless they reach the latter stages again, adding: “We are looking forward to this cup so we can give players game time.

“We did it with the North of Scotland Cup a few years ago. We are not in that now, so we have got to use these games as boys need games.

“It’s more important that these boys get some game time, but winning along the way so we can maybe get three or four games under their belt.

“Like it was two years ago, if you get to the semi-final and the final you might look at it differently and look to win it.

“In the early rounds you get your players game ready, and in the latter rounds you might really look to play your strongest team.

“That’s something for further down the line if we can get past Buckie and, if we do that, Elgin in the next round.”

Wilson confirmed defender Harry Nicolson would be loaned out again, having been recalled from a stint at Elgin City after only four appearances for the Black and Whites.

It was subsequently announced the youngster has joined Clachnacuddin for the remainder of the Highland League season.

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Harry Nicolson from @ICTFC.

Central defender Nicolson will be with us for the remainder of the season. We would like to thank everyone at @ICTFC for their help in arranging this move.

Welcome to Clach @harrynicolson01 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/mURxnAt09r — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) September 2, 2021

Explaining Nicolson’s departure from Borough Briggs, Wilson added: “Harry is going to go out on loan again. He didn’t feel he was getting enough game time at Elgin.

“It’s a big season for Harry. He’s cup-tied anyway, so he can’t play this weekend.

“He could well be going out on loan in the next day or two.

“Harry has probably had a year and a half where he has not really played because of Covid and everything else.

“He was on loan to Fort William, and then last year he didn’t get any real game time.

“He needs to get game time under his belt. We will keep an eye on him closely, but he’s going to be going out on loan again.”