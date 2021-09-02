Caley Thistle defender Harry Nicolson, 20, joins Clachnacuddin on loan after Elgin City spell was cut short

Inverness Caley Thistle youngster Harry Nicolson has joined Highland League Clachnacuddin on loan for the rest of the season.

Nicolson, 20, had been on loan at League Two Elgin City, but a lack of game time saw both sides terminate the deal.

Now, the defender has moved to Grant Street Park, joining fellow Inverness players Robbie Thompson and Lewis Nicolson at the Lilywhites.

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Harry Nicolson from @ICTFC.

Central defender Nicolson will be with us for the remainder of the season. We would like to thank everyone at @ICTFC for their help in arranging this move.

Explaining the rationale behind bringing Nicolson back from Elgin, Inverness coach Barry Wilson told the Press and Journal: “Harry is going to go out on loan again. He didn’t feel he was getting enough game time at Elgin.

“It’s a big season for Harry. He’s cup-tied anyway, so he can’t play this weekend.

“He could well be going out on loan in the next day or two.

“Harry has probably had a year and a half where he has not really played because of Covid and everything else.

“He was on loan to Fort William, and then last year he didn’t get any real game time.

“He needs to get game time under his belt. We will keep an eye on him closely, but he’s going to be going out on loan again.”