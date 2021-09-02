Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle defender Harry Nicolson, 20, joins Clachnacuddin on loan after Elgin City spell was cut short

By Ryan Cryle
September 2, 2021, 7:27 pm
Harry Nicolson
Inverness Caley Thistle youngster Harry Nicolson has joined Highland League Clachnacuddin on loan for the rest of the season.

Nicolson, 20, had been on loan at League Two Elgin City, but a lack of game time saw both sides terminate the deal.

Now, the defender has moved to Grant Street Park, joining fellow Inverness players Robbie Thompson and Lewis Nicolson at the Lilywhites.

Explaining the rationale behind bringing Nicolson back from Elgin, Inverness coach Barry Wilson told the Press and Journal: “Harry is going to go out on loan again. He didn’t feel he was getting enough game time at Elgin.

“It’s a big season for Harry. He’s cup-tied anyway, so he can’t play this weekend.

“He could well be going out on loan in the next day or two.

“Harry has probably had a year and a half where he has not really played because of Covid and everything else.

“He was on loan to Fort William, and then last year he didn’t get any real game time.

“He needs to get game time under his belt. We will keep an eye on him closely, but he’s going to be going out on loan again.”

