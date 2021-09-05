Sweeping Caley Jags changes not a gamble as they see off Buckie Thistle in cup

Barry Wilson insists Saturday was the perfect time for Caley Thistle to make 10 changes to their team as they came good in a 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Buckie Thistle.

The visiting Jags, who are second in the Highland League, played on the front foot, were positive when they could be, and well organised when they needed to be.

On-loan St Mirren forward Lewis Jamieson headed joint holders ICT to a 1-0 lead at the break then a mistake led to Cameron Harper opening his competitive goalscoring record for the club in the second half.

Billy Mckay reopened his Inverness account in his third spell with the club with a late double as the Championship side reached round three and a trip to League Two Elgin City on October 9.

Buckie will reflect on the manner of the goals they lost, but tiredness played its part near the end as the part-timers, who are without doubt contenders for their division this season, conceded two in the final nine minutes.

Only defender Robbie Deas was kept in the starting 11 from the team which won 1-0 at Kilmarnock the week before to move top of the table.

First-team coach Wilson didn’t feel changing so many players was a gamble, because those waiting in the wings needed game time, while injuries also bit into the squad in the lead-up to the tie.

He said: “If we were not going to pitch them into a game like that on Saturday then we never would. It was really important we got some boys involved.

“It’s been a hard start. We actually picked up two or three injuries in training last week, which we were not expecting and that’s why our bench was light.

“It really limited us in what we could do. There were only a couple of niggles that forced us to make the changes that we did.”

When it was 0-0, Buckie skipper Kevin Fraser drew a fine stop from keeper Cammy Mackay before Andrew MacAskill crashed the follow-up off the woodwork.

Anthony McDonald was denied at the other end by Kevin Main before home keeper Mackay blocked a Sam Urquhart header with his feet.

‘We got away with it’ at 0-0 – Wilson

Wilson felt the first half warning shots fired the Championship team up, especially after the break when they netted a second.

He added: “We got a fright early on. We had loads of possession and got caught on the counter. We said to the players before the game that Buckie would always get a couple of chances.

“We’d maybe get a little bit blasé by going forward and both full-backs isolating the centre halves.

“We got away with it. They hit the post and they had another chance that Cammy (Mackay) had a great save from. That gave the team a little kick up the backside and we started to grow into the game.

“Anthony had a great chance and we hit the bar as well. In the second half, we were comfortable. We kept the ball very well. Buckie played very deep, pretty much in their own third of the pitch.

“It was hard to break them down. They are well organised, but when the chances came at the end, we were clinical, which is what we asked of them.”

Jamieson off and running with goal

The opener came on 28 minutes when, from an Aaron Doran free-kick, Jamieson crashed home a back post header past Main.

Buckie allowed ICT little space in the second half, but a misjudged Main clearance fell to Harper and he swept the ball into the net just before sub team-mate Tom Walsh got the chance. Main’s appeals for a foul were ignored by referee Calum Scott.

A slip-up by Mark McLauchlin let in Mckay for a near post finish which came off Main then the Northern Irishman finished at close range from a Jamieson cross into the box.

Big tests in the league lie ahead on Saturday as ICT host second-placed Partick Thistle, while Buckie Thistle are away to champions Brora Rangers.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): MacKay 6, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6, Mckay 7, Doran 6, Jamieson 7, McDonald 7 (Walsh 64), McAlear 6, Hyde 6 (Allardice 85). Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Sutherland, Walsh.

BUCKIE THISTLE (4-4-2): Main 7, Wood 6 (Goodall 80), McLauchlin 6, MacKinnon 6 (Cowie 61), Jack Murray 6, Fraser 7, MacLeod 6 (Callum Murray 68), MacAskill 7, Urquhart 6, Pugh 6, Barry 6. Subs not used: Herbert (GK), Munro.

Referee: Calum Scott.

Man of the match: Anthony McDonald.