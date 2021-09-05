Two-goal Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay fires warning shots as he targets start against Partick

Striker Billy Mckay is fit, firing and ready to show Caley Thistle’s Championship rivals he means business.

The 32-year-old, who was snapped up by head coach Billy Dodds this summer, as he pulled on the blue and red shirt for a third spell with the club.

He’s the fourth highest scorer in ICT’s history and his late brace in Saturday’s 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Highland League Buckie Thistle took his tally to 68.

With the Caley Jags winning all four league games 1-0 to move to the top of the Championship, Mckay has been limited to appearances from the bench, which he admits helped as he topped up his fitness.

Thrilled to hit net again for ICT

At the weekend though, he played the entire tie and was on hand to score two late goals to add to his Inverness balance.

Mckay, who was released by Ross County in May, said: “It was frustrating missing pre-season with injury, but I managed three appearances from the bench. I probably hadn’t been ready to start, but Saturday was great for me. Ninety minutes in the tank and I’m ready to go now.

“I didn’t think the goals were going to come on Saturday. They made a mistake and I got my first then the second one came from a great cut-back from Lewis (Jamieson). I was delighted to get two goals and get off the mark for the season and I am ready to kick on now.

“I have been training well, but the team has been winning. I have had to be patient, while also getting my fitness up. I am ready when the manager calls upon me.”

Keep door shut…we’ll score goals

Five successive shut-outs is a real bonus, especially as Saturday’s tie saw 10 changes from the team which defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 the week before, with only defender Robbie Deas starting both.

Mckay feels the mean streak will give ICT every chance of winning matches.

He said: “Another clean sheet is another positive from Saturday. You’re obviously not losing when you keep a clean sheets, so that’s five shut-outs on the bounce and if we can keep that going we’ll do well.

“I think we’ve got the players up front to score goals, so if we keep it tight I know we can hurt teams. Whether it’s 1-0 or 4-0, we don’t care. We’ll just keep winning.”

Patience key against Buckie Thistle

Caley Thistle had to be patient against Buckie and led only 1-0 at the break after also being tested at the other end.

Mckay insists patience was the key to working towards the win which sets up a third round trip to League Two Elgin City on October 9.

He added: “Games like that can be tough. They sit in and I think they done that really well, but we played well and made some good runs in behind them.

“Eventually, we knew as they game went on, they would tire and we’d get more chances and that’s what happened.”

Ready for old pal Brian Graham

It’s first v second in the Championship this weekend as Partick Thistle head to Inverness.

Mckay’s former Ross County team-mate, striker Brian Graham has begun the season in dazzling form, bagging seven goals already.

However, the Inverness forward is confident they can get the job done against their dangerous visitors.

He said: “Partick Thistle are a strong team with some good players. I played with big Brian, who has started the season really well. It will be hard, but we’ll take every game as it comes.

“We’ve had hard games already this season and won, so if we go about it the right way, I’m sure we’ll get a result.”