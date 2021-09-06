Caley Thistle fan view: Squad rotation paid off as fringe players take their chance to shine

Another Saturday, another competition and Caley Thistle could hardly have rung more changes if they tried.

For the visit of Buckie in the SPFL Trust Trophy, Inverness put out ten changes to the starting eleven which began the game at Rugby Park the previous week.

I guess this game was useful from that point of view with a group of players who are spending time on the bench, or not even getting that opportunity, getting a run out in the first team.

You have to say the plan worked well. Perhaps, the scoreline flattered the home team a little but the important thing is that Inverness are in the next round of a competition they ended up having to share with Raith Rovers the last time it was played.

In the first half, there really wasn’t a lot between the teams. Both teams had several chances to score, the woodwork was struck at either end and both goalkeepers had to look lively.

At the break Inverness were a goal to the good through Lewis Jamieson’s header but the visitors must have been disappointed to be behind at that point.

Not a lot appeared to change in early stages of the second half and we reached the midway point before Cameron Harper extended the home team’s lead but I have to say the Buckie keeper looked to be impeded in the build up.

As time worn on, Caley Thistle really started to have the lion’s share of possession against their tiring part-time opponents and were able to entertain the home fans with two late Billy McKay goals.

Buckie Thistle at times showed why they have made a strong start to this season’s Highland League campaign.

They contributed a lot to what was an entertaining game. Inverness now move onto a big game against Partick Thistle. A win in that one could be extremely significant and strengthen their lead at the top of the Championship.