Daily advice from Billy Dodds and Billy Mckay keeps lively striker Lewis Jamieson focused on success with Caley Thistle

Lewis Jamieson revealed head coach Billy Dodds and strike partner Billy Mckay have been keeping him primed for first-team action at Caley Thistle.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from St Mirren for the season, was handed his first appearance at the weekend and he delivered with a debut goal and energetic display in a 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Buckie Thistle.

With ICT top of the Championship after four straight 1-0 victories, Jamieson is one of many players waiting patiently for the opportunity to break into the team.

Thrilled to have finally been given that chance along with nine others in a shaken-up line-up at the weekend, Jamieson explained Dodds and Mckay in particular have helped him since his arrival this summer.

He said: “The manager has obviously given me a lot of pointers on how I can improve my game as I am still a young boy.

“Billy Mckay has been helping me on the training ground as have all the boys. But I’m just looking forward to getting better during the season.

“Getting up here it is different for me and I have had to adjust. But it has been good so far and the gaffer has been really good for me in terms of obviously being a young boy and making sure I’m well, and If I need anything he is there for me.”

Determined to break into starting 11

Jamieson, who was on loan with Clyde last term, played the full match against Buckie and hopes Dodds and first-team coach Barry Wilson will have taken notice of his performance.

He added: “This was my first start since I have been here and it was massive for me to make a first impression, obviously with the fans as well. It was good to get a run out and get myself in the team in the next few weeks.

“Hopefully I can get myself within the team for the league games. Caley Thistle have started off really well in the league so it has been hard to get the chances, but I’m working hard in training to earn more opportunities, so hopefully they will come quick.”

Early goal calmed any cup-tie danger

The Highland League visitors tested ICT, especially early on, before Jamieson’s early header put the Inverness team in front.

A first competitive goal for Cameron Harper and a late Billy Mckay brace, earned the Caley Jags a third-round trip to League Two Elgin City on October 9.

Teenage forward Jamieson was satisfied to get that all-important opener which got the fans right behind the team.

He said: “Cammy Mackay had to come out and make a few good saves and in the first 15-20 minutes they were good. But they came here and made it hard to break them down, but we did late in the game.

“The first goal was crucial coming into the game and we had to get it early to make sure we weren’t giving ourselves that extra bit of pressure and not get the fans on our backs. But I got the first goal and I’m looking forward to getting some more.”

Perfect starters shape up for Partick

After the perfect start to the league campaign, ICT host second-placed Partick Thistle this Saturday.

Jamieson reckons it’s vital the group look no further than the next match as they seek to remain the front-runners in the Championship.

He said: “It’s really good just now, four wins out of four and not conceded a goal and then get a 4­-0 win and another clean sheet. But we take it game by game and look to the next one.”