Caley Thistle starlets Cameron Harper and Roddy MacGregor sign new deals

Rising talents Cameron Harper and Roddy MacGregor have signed two-year contract extensions with Championship leaders Caley Thistle.

Fresh from scoring his first senior goal on Saturday in the 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win against Buckie Thistle, left-back Harper has pledged his future to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

MacGregor, who like Harper is 19, has also extended his contract until the summer of 2024.

Harper, who made his Scotland under-21 debut against Northern Ireland in June, has now made 44 appearances for the Inverness team.

In January 2020, the defender played four times for League Two Elgin City, while on a short-team loan with the Moray club.

MacGregor made his ICT debut in September 2019 and has racked up 65 appearances for the club.

He has scored four times for the Caley Jags, including goals this season against Stirling Albion and Raith Rovers, with the latter already a candidate for goal of the season.

The attacking midfielder, who was ICT’s young player of the year for 2019/20, was also called into the national under-21 squad this summer.

Grasping the opportunity in cup-tie

Speaking ahead of the Buckie tie, Harper was seeking the chance to get his third start of the season, with Robbie Deas holding down the left-back slot in recent weeks.

He said: “I’m just wanting to get back playing again. I have not played in a wee while, so I’ve got to take every opportunity I get to try and make an impression to the manager and try to get back into the team.

“It’s definitely a chance for me and some of the other lads who have not played as much to get some minutes. Hopefully we can give the manager some headaches.

“Hopefully I’ll be starting on Saturday and I can play as well as I can and do extra in training every day just to try and get back into the team.”

He performed well defensively against the visitors and chipped in with a second half goal, which knocked the stuffing out of Buckie before Billy Mckay’s late brace.

Striker Lewis Jamieson scored the opener on his debut in the first half.

Caley Thistle will be looking to stay on top of the Championship this Saturday when they host second-placed Partick Thistle.