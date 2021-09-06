Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle starlets Cameron Harper and Roddy MacGregor sign new deals

By Paul Chalk
September 6, 2021, 3:14 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 3:54 pm
Caley Thistle's Cameron Harper, right, tussles with Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray during Saturday's 4-0 win for ICT in the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Caley Thistle's Cameron Harper, right, tussles with Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray during Saturday's 4-0 win for ICT in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Rising talents Cameron Harper and Roddy MacGregor have signed two-year contract extensions with Championship leaders Caley Thistle.

Fresh from scoring his first senior goal on Saturday in the 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win against Buckie Thistle, left-back Harper has pledged his future to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

MacGregor, who like Harper is 19, has also extended his contract until the summer of 2024.

Harper, who made his Scotland under-21 debut against Northern Ireland in June, has now made 44 appearances for the Inverness team.

In January 2020, the defender played four times for League Two Elgin City, while on a short-team loan with the Moray club.

MacGregor made his ICT debut in September 2019 and has racked up 65 appearances for the club.

Roddy MacGregor celebrates his goal against Stirling Albion in the Premier Sports Cup in July.

He has scored four times for the Caley Jags, including goals this season against Stirling Albion and Raith Rovers, with the latter already a candidate for goal of the season.

The attacking midfielder, who was ICT’s young player of the year for 2019/20, was also called into the national under-21 squad this summer.

Grasping the opportunity in cup-tie

Speaking ahead of the Buckie tie, Harper was seeking the chance to get his third start of the season, with Robbie Deas holding down the left-back slot in recent weeks.

He said: “I’m just wanting to get back playing again. I have not played in a wee while, so I’ve got to take every opportunity I get to try and make an impression to the manager and try to get back into the team.

Cameron Harper scores to make it 2-0 in the 4-0 victory over Buckie Thistle.

“It’s definitely a chance for me and some of the other lads who have not played as much to get some minutes. Hopefully we can give the manager some headaches.

“Hopefully I’ll be starting on Saturday and I can play as well as I can and do extra in training every day just to try and get back into the team.”

He performed well defensively against the visitors and chipped in with a second half goal, which knocked the stuffing out of Buckie before Billy Mckay’s late brace.

Striker Lewis Jamieson scored the opener on his debut in the first half.

Caley Thistle will be looking to stay on top of the Championship this Saturday when they host second-placed Partick Thistle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal