Caley Thistle are still perfect starters as comeback win keeps them top of Championship

Caley Thistle remain the Championship leaders after roaring back from a goal down to sink high-flying visitors Partick Thistle 3-1.

Scott Tiffoney shot in front in the first half and Brian Graham missed two golden chances to add to that before the break.

Centre half Kirk Broadfoot smashed home the equaliser early in the second half before Shane Sutherland and Aaron Doran goals sealed a fifth straight league victory.

ICT rang the changes for last week’s 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Buckie Thistle, with only Robbie Deas retained from the starting 11 which won 1-0 at Kilmarnock in the league.

70' | 3-1 GOALLLLLLLLL WHAT A GOAL FROM AARON DORAN pic.twitter.com/rGOj95Bl1H — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 11, 2021

The only enforced change from that Rugby Park triumph was match-winner Michael Gardyne replaced by Aaron Doran due to injury.

Partick, who won 2-0 at Stranraer seven days ago in the Challenge Cup, arrived in the Highlands after three league victories from four, with a 3-1 defeat at Arbroath their only slip-up.

The visitors made three changes from their cup win away to the Blues, with Lewis Mayo, Kyle Turner and Brian Graham promoted to the starting 11.

It had been two seasons since these sides had met, with the Glasgow Jags bouncing back up as League Two winners after their controversial demotion in a season cut short by Covid.

Partick in confident mood for clash

Partick scored a couple of 3-1 victories that term and travelled north, backed by a noisy away support, confident of continuing their strong start.

Of course, they were up against Billy Dodds’ perfect starters, who led the table after 1-0 wins over Arbroath, Raith Rovers, Ayr and Killie.

Shane Sutherland created the first chance of note when his surging run took him into the box, but he was crowded out before he had time to find a team-mate.

However, after a slack start, Partick grabbed the lead on 17 minutes when Tiffoney collected play from Stuart Bannigan and rifled an stoppable low shot past Ridgers into the net.

Manny Duku almost responded in kind with a looping header, but keeper Jamie Sneddon superbly saved it after it came back off the post.

Ridgers to the rescue for ICT

Graham almost doubled the scoreline when he got a glimpse of goal from the edge of the box, but his effort flew past the right post on 24 minutes.

The former Ross County hitman should certainly have scored in the next real opportunity when he worked an opening eight yards out after Cammy Smith found him, but Ridgers got down smartly to save it.

Broadfoot levels in fine style

Five minutes into the second half, after a patient build-up, defender Broadfoot broke inside the box and cracked home a shot beyond the reach of Sneddon into the far side of the net. It was his first goal in Inverness colours.

It was just what ICT needed and certainly raised the tempo and the volume as the Caley Jags fans cheered and roared their players on.

Two goals in three minutes put Inverness in control in a pulsating fashion.

Sutherland, on 68 minutes, gathered a pass from Broadfoot and with Sneddon out of position, the striker supplied an ince-cool finish.

With Partick rocking, Doran guided a brilliant shot high past Sneddon into the net after Carson swept the ball into his path.

It was a sparkling comeback win which keeps ICT as the perfect front-runners.

Next Saturday, the Highlanders head to Dunfermline, while match of the day sees Partick tackle Kilmarnock at Firhill.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Doran 7, Sutherland 6, MacGregor 6 (Welsh 79), Walsh 6 (Harper 75) , Broadfoot 6, Allardice 7, Duku 6 McAlear 83). Subs not used: MacKay (GK), Duffy, Mckay, Jamieson.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-4-2): Sneddon 6, Foster 6, Holt 6, Mayo 6, Turner 6 (Hastie 69), Tiffoney 7, Bannigan 6, Graham 6 (MacIver 79), Smith 6 (Rudden 69), Akinola 6, Docherty 6. Subs not used: Stone (GK), Gordon, McKenna, Murray.

Man of the match: Scott Allardice.

Referee: Euan Anderson.

Attendance: 2148.