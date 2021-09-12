Table-toppers Caley Thistle told to believe on way to sparkling comeback win over Partick

Billy Dodds kept his cool as his Caley Jags players trailed to Partick Thistle at half-time and his players responded by sweeping to victory to stay on top of the Championship.

It’s five straight victories for the Highlanders and after four successive 1-0s, this was a topsy-turvy match against their closest rivals at kick-off which required a big second half reaction.

A sweet Scott Tiffoney strike had the Glasgow Jags in front and two excellent chances missed by ex-Ross County forward Brian Graham proved costly.

ICT levelled through the unlikely source of Kirk Broadfoot early in the second half before Shane Sutherland and Aaron Doran put the icing on the cake to make it five straight league wins, six overall when to include the 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy victory over Buckie Thistle.

👋 Morning ICTFC fans Here's the goals from yesterday's 3-1 win against Partick Thistle. Second-half goals from Kirk Broadfoot, Shane Sutherland and Aaron Doran secured all three points and our fifth league win in a row to start the season! Happy weekend folks 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/EMKaL3ysjD — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 12, 2021

After 10 changes the previous week, the only regular missing from action was the injured Michael Gardyne, who was replaced seamlessly by Doran.

Big ICT reaction in second half

Head coach Dodds admitted they rode their luck a little, but was blown away by a courageous second half display to knock their opponents’ chances of replacing them at the top of the table.

He said: “We were lucky we didn’t go 2-0 down. We had a lot of the ball in the first half and I was calm at half-time. I just asked them to believe how good a team they are, be more ruthless and play with a bit more authority.

“I know they’re a good team and I just asked them to show that in the second half. If we upped the intensity and showed a wee bit of belief, we’d be alright.

“I told them they don’t realise how good a team they are. As soon as they stepped up the intensity and get into that final third, I knew we’d score goals.

“Thistle were good in the first half, although they caught us on the break for the goal. They had the chance to make it 2-0, which would have made it difficult for us and we have to acknowledge that.

“But I am really pleased my team showed a great reaction after losing our first league goal of the season.”

Tiffoney strike gave Partick the lead

The Glasgow Jags settled into the game gradually and got their goal from a swift breakaway after 17 minutes when Stuart Bannigan fed the ball into Tiffoney and he rifled a low 20-yarder past Mark Ridgers into the net.

ICT responded and a combination of the crossbar and a fine save from Jamie Sneddon prevented Manny Duku’s lopping header from making it 1-1 soon after.

Graham sliced a shot wide when through on goal from an angle then was denied by a smart Mark Ridgers save as Partick threatened to add a killer second. These were big opportunities blown by the experience striker, who has already netted seven times this term in all competitions.

Broadfoot nets his first ICT goal

Five minutes into the second half and vice-skipper Broadfoot came from nowhere to break inside the box and send a searing shot past Sneddon for his first goal for the Highlanders.

It instantly lifted the mood and the home fans loved every rip-roaring winning tackle or move forward from their team.

Two quickfire goals in the 68th and 71st minutes put the match firmly in the hands of Inverness.

Firstly, Thistle keeper Sneddon misjudged a long ball forward and Sutherland was alert enough to win it and guide the ball into the net from a tight angle.

ICT’s third and crucial third goal came when David Carson fed the ball out to Doran and he crashed a superb long-range shot high into the net.

McCall frustrated by costly errors

Beaten boss Ian McCall felt ICT deserved their win, but felt they let themselves down with slack defending and Graham not doubling their early one-goal lead.

He said: “Inverness played really well in the second half. We helped them on their way. The first goal was dodgy goal and we all saw the second one. That changed the complexion of the game.

“It’s really disappointing because we should have been at least two up at half-time. Inverness away is not an easy game. We can’t win every game, but I am gutted at the nature of it.”

The result means Caley Thistle are three points clear of Kilmarnock, who go to Partick on Saturday, while Dodds’ leaders will head to rock-bottom Dunfermline determined to make it six wins from six.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Doran 7, Sutherland 6, MacGregor 6 (Welsh 79), Walsh 6 (Harper 75), Broadfoot 6, Allardice 7, Duku 6 (McAlear 83). Subs not used: MacKay (GK), Duffy, Mckay, Jamieson.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-4-2): Sneddon 5, Foster 6, Holt 6, Mayo 6, Turner 6 (Hastie 69), Tiffoney 7, Bannigan 6, Graham 6 (MacIver 79), Smith 6 (Rudden 69), Akinola 6, Docherty 6. Subs not used: Stone (GK), Gordon, McKenna, Murray.

Man of the match: Scott Allardice.

Referee: Euan Anderson.

Attendance: 2148.