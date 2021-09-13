Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran hopes goal can net him precious spot in Caley Thistle’s winning side

By Paul Chalk
September 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Aaron Doran hopes his cracker against Partick Thistle will be noticed by head coach Billy Dodds.
Aaron Doran has put in the hard yards to prove his fitness and delivered a goal he hopes can edge him into the Caley Thistle’s winning line-up.

The 30-year-old, who has a track record of overcoming injuries, scored the last goal in a rare start in Saturday’s 3-1 pulsating comeback victory over Partick Thistle.

Had the result gone the other way, the Glasgow Jags would be leading the Championship. 

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds put Aaron Doran in for the injured Michael Gardyne against Partick Thistle.

However, it’s now five league wins on the spin for ICT and Doran described the work he put in this summer to be in the running for action under new boss Dodds, who took over from interim manager Neil McCann after being his short-time assistant.

He said: “I’m definitely feeling back to the best I have been in a long time.

“Last season was a bit of a write-off for me. Neil McCann and the current gaffer came in and I had a bit of a quad injury.

“I rushed back to try and get into the squad and did it again.

“I was unfit coming to the end of last season and I knew, with the manager coming in this season, I needed to be really fit.

“I’ve worked really hard and I’m in good shape, fit and as sharp as I can be. I’ve done well in training and I just need to keep hitting those heights.”

Aaron Doran (10) celebrates his goal by thanking David Carson, who set him up for it.

High, sharp intensity in training

Doran believes the talented squad are giving Dodds everything on the training pitch and he likes the daily high tempo which is keeping standards sky high.

He added: “The manager will have lots of decisions with the talent we have here – it’s a good squad. It is intense in training and that’s what it should be like.

“It has been a while since we’ve had players fighting for positions all over the park and we have some really good young lads.

“Everyone wants to be in that team on the Saturday and everyone is fighting for the cause.

“That’s all we need to keep on doing and I’m sure the lads that aren’t playing will keep pushing the lads who are.”

Doran thankful for rare start

Only Roddy MacGregor has managed to force his way into a regular starting 11 and Doran, who scored a cracker in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Peterhead, wants his overall play as well as lethal strike to put the pressure on Dodds for Saturday’s trip to Dunfermline.

He added: “I’m one of the lucky ones to break into the team because it has been hard. The players have been performing really well and, injury apart, you can’t really change anyone at the moment.

“I came in for an injury on Saturday and I needed to perform and do something to stay in the team.

“Thankfully by scoring, I’ve given the manager a difficult decision I’m sure for next week.

“We have a really good squad here – a mixture of older and younger players – and it is looking good going forward into the rest of the season.”

League leaders will remain grounded

Struggling Dunfermline, with only one point on the board, are Caley Thistle’s weekend hosts.

Doran reckons no one in the club will get cocky about their perfect start, but can certainly take plenty of confidence from the way they have begun their flawless league campaign.

He said: “You can look at it both ways. It is about keeping feet on the ground. You don’t want to get arrogant because, in this league, we’ve seen the results.

“Everyone can beat everyone. But equally we have to take belief as a group.

“It is the best start to a season in the Championship since I’ve been at the club. We need to keep the belief and keep pushing everyone and we’ll do well.”

