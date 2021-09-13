Aaron Doran hopes goal can net him precious spot in Caley Thistle’s winning side

Aaron Doran has put in the hard yards to prove his fitness and delivered a goal he hopes can edge him into the Caley Thistle’s winning line-up.

The 30-year-old, who has a track record of overcoming injuries, scored the last goal in a rare start in Saturday’s 3-1 pulsating comeback victory over Partick Thistle.

Had the result gone the other way, the Glasgow Jags would be leading the Championship.

However, it’s now five league wins on the spin for ICT and Doran described the work he put in this summer to be in the running for action under new boss Dodds, who took over from interim manager Neil McCann after being his short-time assistant.

He said: “I’m definitely feeling back to the best I have been in a long time.

“Last season was a bit of a write-off for me. Neil McCann and the current gaffer came in and I had a bit of a quad injury.

Second-half goals from Kirk Broadfoot, Shane Sutherland and Aaron Doran secured all three points and our fifth league win in a row to start the season!

“I rushed back to try and get into the squad and did it again.

“I was unfit coming to the end of last season and I knew, with the manager coming in this season, I needed to be really fit.

“I’ve worked really hard and I’m in good shape, fit and as sharp as I can be. I’ve done well in training and I just need to keep hitting those heights.”

High, sharp intensity in training

Doran believes the talented squad are giving Dodds everything on the training pitch and he likes the daily high tempo which is keeping standards sky high.

He added: “The manager will have lots of decisions with the talent we have here – it’s a good squad. It is intense in training and that’s what it should be like.

“It has been a while since we’ve had players fighting for positions all over the park and we have some really good young lads.

“Everyone wants to be in that team on the Saturday and everyone is fighting for the cause.

“That’s all we need to keep on doing and I’m sure the lads that aren’t playing will keep pushing the lads who are.”

Doran thankful for rare start

Only Roddy MacGregor has managed to force his way into a regular starting 11 and Doran, who scored a cracker in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Peterhead, wants his overall play as well as lethal strike to put the pressure on Dodds for Saturday’s trip to Dunfermline.

He added: “I’m one of the lucky ones to break into the team because it has been hard. The players have been performing really well and, injury apart, you can’t really change anyone at the moment.

“I came in for an injury on Saturday and I needed to perform and do something to stay in the team.

GOALLLLLLLLL WHAT A GOAL FROM AARON DORAN

“Thankfully by scoring, I’ve given the manager a difficult decision I’m sure for next week.

“We have a really good squad here – a mixture of older and younger players – and it is looking good going forward into the rest of the season.”

League leaders will remain grounded

Struggling Dunfermline, with only one point on the board, are Caley Thistle’s weekend hosts.

Doran reckons no one in the club will get cocky about their perfect start, but can certainly take plenty of confidence from the way they have begun their flawless league campaign.

He said: “You can look at it both ways. It is about keeping feet on the ground. You don’t want to get arrogant because, in this league, we’ve seen the results.

“Everyone can beat everyone. But equally we have to take belief as a group.

“It is the best start to a season in the Championship since I’ve been at the club. We need to keep the belief and keep pushing everyone and we’ll do well.”