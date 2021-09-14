Caley Thistle fringe stars turning heat on head coach Billy Dodds amid flawless Championship start

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds admits his fringe stars are getting restless as they seek to be given a chance in the Championship leaders’ team.

After making 10 changes for the recent 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Buckie Thistle, it was back to the tried and trusted set of players for Saturday’s top-two clash with Partick Thistle.

The only change to the side which won 1-0 at Kilmarnock the fortnight previously was enforced with Aaron Doran coming in for the injured Michael Gardyne.

Doran scored a superb goal in an energetic 3-1 comeback victory in the middle of goals from Kirk Broadfoot and Shane Sutherland. Scott Tiffoney had fired Partick in front in the first half.

Quality in reserve at Inverness CT

That result made it six wins in succession, including five in a row in the league, with their perfect start leaving them three points ahead of Kilmarnock, who go to Partick this weekend.

The substitutes on Saturday were captain Sean Welsh, goalkeeper Cammy MacKay, defenders Wallace Duffy and Cameron Harper, midfielder Reece McAlear and strikers Billy Mckay and Lewis Jamieson. Young Anthony MacDonald, who impressed against Buckie, was squeezed out of the squad.

Championship manager of the month winner Dodds explained that he’s got a group desperate to get their chance and that can only be good as the side seek to reach 18 points by winning at basement side Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

He said: “The bench on Saturday, every one of them has got a gripe with me. I will listen to them, but tell them the truth. It doesn’t make them any happier, but I say to them ‘if you were in the team and had won five in a row, would you expect to be left out’?

“It’s about all being in it together and that’s the way to get success at this club. We just need to battle through and that’s why we’ve got the squad.

“Sean Welsh has come on in the last four games and he’s unlucky not to be in the team, but I’m fair and the boys have kept their places for a reason. Five straight wins, you can’t ask for more.”

Broadfoot ‘took bull by the horns’

Vice-captain Broadfoot surged forward with ICT 1-0 down to Partick and crashed home the equaliser which sparked a late push and two more goals for the priceless win.

Dodds praised the experience defender for grasping control of the matter and hitting such a vital goal at a key time.

He added: “Kirk Broadfoot, when we needed someone to step up, took the bull by the horns. Just after I asked for that at half-time.

“He drove forward and pinged it into the bottom corner. It sometimes just takes someone from the back to come up and show the forward-thinking players ‘I’ll show you’, and be positive.”

‘We had 45 minutes to change it’

Given the manner of the victory, Dodds admits that was the highest hurdle they’ve cleared so far this season, but stressed he never doubted they could turn the game around.

He said: “That was our biggest test so far. Thistle were second top coming into this game and if they beat us, they’d have gone top. We were 1-0 down at half-time, with 45 minutes to change it.

“I knew my team were capable of that and they proved it. I just wish they would believe it at times because some of our play in the second half was tremendous.”