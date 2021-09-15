Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle ace David Carson targets win over second goal at happy hunting ground

By Paul Chalk
September 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle full-back David Carson.
Caley Thistle full-back David Carson.

David Carson returns to happy hunting ground East End Park on Saturday determined to keep Caley Thistle’s sizzling winning run going at the top of the Championship.

The midfielder-turned-right-back scored his only senior goal at Dunfermline in a 1-0 league win last season and he’s hopeful that focusing on their strength against the current bottom side can be the key to success.

The Pars’ 3-1 defeat at managerless Ayr leaves them with just one point at the opposite end of the table from the Highlanders, but Carson insists it’s all about what the red-hot Caley Jags can deliver after their stirring 3-1 home success over Partick Thistle. 

He said: “We will, of course, have pointers on the opposition, but we need to mainly concentrate on our own strengths. We’re looking to get things right, week in and week out and if we do that then I don’t think many teams will be able to match us.

“We have some great characters, some great footballers here and very good mix of youth and experience, so long may that continue.”

Carson’s only Inverness goal against the Fifers in May sealed a welcome three points, but he insists that winning would mean just as much as scoring another goal there.

David Carson races away after scoring for Caley Thistle last season in a 1-0 victory at Dunfermline. It’s his only goal for the Highlander to date.

He added: “Scoring doesn’t happen very often and it could be the ground for me. But in all honesty if we can go there and take the three points that will be more than enough for me.”

To win every game is ‘brilliant’ start

It’s far too early in the season for anyone at Inverness to be talking of winning the league or even gaining promotion via the play-offs.

However, the 25-year-old Englishman admits racking up a maximum 15 points so far is a massive early boost at a club where slow starts have been the norm.

He said: “In the past two season as I’ve been here, we haven’t started seasons well. You are always chasing points or games in hand to try and catch up. To get off the mark and win every game is brilliant.

“The manager and the boys know that we can only look as far as the next game. We got the job done against Partick and only now can we look at the Dunfermline match.”

Early Partick goal ‘spooked’ ICT

Carson felt partly to blame on Saturday as Partick got an opening to take the lead before a three-goal second half blitz blew the visitors away, with his assist lining up Aaron Doran for the second.

He explained that a pep talk from head coach Billy Dodds got them right back on track.

David Carson, left, is thanked by Aaron Doran for lining him up for ICT’s second goal against Partick Thistle.

He added: “In the first half, we were spooked a little bit by conceding a goal, which we hadn’t done. I hold my hands up for their goal as I was going places I probably shouldn’t have.

“However, at half-time the gaffer was asking us to go out there and give a real performance and try and get level. If we were to not win, at least we would have given it a real go.

“We knew we had more than enough to go out there and give it a go and win. The goal early in the second half really helped us to kick on.”

‘Our fans were magnificent’

As soon as Kirk Broadfoot crashed home the 50th minute leveller, the home supporters were hooked and cranked up the volume.

Carson said the players knew that would be the reaction if they flew out of the traps in the second half and drew level.

He said: “Having the fans back is a massive bonus in a home game. If you go a goal down and you’re struggling a little bit, we knew if we equalised they’d get behind us.

Kirk Broadfoot celebrates after levelling against Partick Thistle.

“Our fans were magnificent and I hope they seen our reaction on Saturday from the boys as we gave them something to cheer about.

“Once we went ahead, we had to stay compact, get our heads down and battle right to the end.

“We came a long way from being behind to taking the lead. You have to work even harder to stay in front. We believed we could go on and get the three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]