Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Nobody can dispute supporters are getting money’s worth

By David Sutherland
September 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Kirk Broadfoot celebrates netting for Inverness.
There was a real buzz among the home fans leaving Caledonian Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

They had just witnessed a rip-roaring second half and you could sense their excitement having seen their team win their fifth straight game at the start of the Championship season.

Without question they felt they had got their money’s worth having seen Caley Thistle storm back from a goal down to score three fine goals of their own.

There was a real sense of determination, confidence and style about that second half performance that certainly whetted my appetite for what may lie ahead.

Kirk Broadfoot’s goal was crisply struck and from my vantage point I could see it was heading for the corner the moment it left his boot.

Shane Sutherland may have found the Partick goalkeeper, Jamie Sneddon, dreadfully out of position but it still required a skilful finish to put Inverness ahead.

Then Aaron Doran put Caley Thistle in complete control with a superb strike. Every so often he is capable of scoring these fantastic goals. There have been a few over the years but this one was as good as any of them.

By comparison the first half had been poor.

Billy Dodds has overseen five league wins from five matches

Scott Tiffoney was given too much space for too long before firing beyond Ridgers to open the scoring.

It was hard to see where an Inverness goal was going to come from and there were moments where Inverness players appeared to be getting angry with each other.

It could so easily have been a second for the Harry Wraggs when Brian Graham had only Mark Ridgers to beat but couldn’t do it. If he had scored at that point the afternoon could have had a very different outcome.

Top meets bottom at East End Park on Saturday but I suspect it will be far from easy for the Caley Jags.

