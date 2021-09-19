Danny Devine takes encouragement from Caley Thistle’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline

Danny Devine feels Caley Thistle proved their battling qualities in their goalless draw against Dunfermline.

Inverness made the trip to East End Park on the back of five straight victories, with the stalemate at East End Park ending their 100% start to the Championship campaign, but keeping intact their unbeaten start.

The Pars came into the match under major pressure, having only taken a point from their opening five matches, with Peter Grant’s side still bottom of the table.

Former Dunfermline defender Devine sensed a resurgent Pars performance, but he feels Caley Jags stepped up to the challenge presented to them.

Devine said: “It was a hard-fought point in the end. We were nowhere near our best, especially in the second half.

“I feel like we failed to capitalise on Dunfermline going through a bit of bad form, but we also knew they are still very dangerous and still have a very good team. Some of their big players stepped up.

“We didn’t underestimate Dunfermline at all. We knew they were fighting for their lives as they haven’t had the best run of form.

“We knew it was going to be a battle if nothing else.

“We were a bit unlucky in the first half, we had to make a few changes due to injuries, which wasn’t ideal.

“I think we have to be happy with the point and the clean sheet in the end.”

The result secured a fifth clean sheet from Inverness’ opening six matches, and Northern Irishman Devine feels his side has already shown solid foundations at an early stage in the campaign.

“As a defender I’m always preaching to the boys in front of me that clean sheets mean we don’t lose the game.

“If we are not performing at our best, as long as we keep building on clean sheets and keep a solid shape, we know we will not have too many off-days.

“We have to take the confidence from the clean sheet. We had a couple of chances ourselves, although they had the better clear-cut ones.

“That’s why you have a goalkeeper in football, he’s there to make big saves. Mark Ridgers has done it over the years and he did it again to help us out.

“We will make sure we work on the training pitch this week to go out and hopefully pick up all three points.”

Caley Jags’ lead at the top of the table was cut to just a point after Kilmarnock defeated Partick Thistle 2-0, however, Devine feels the Highlanders have momentum to build on ahead of Saturday’s home match against Queen of the South.

He added: “It’s something to build on.

“We are up there now, so the pack behind are chasing us.

“It’s a position where we want to be and we relish the challenge every week.

“It’s up to us to be on our top game. Hopefully next week we can put in a good performance and get all three points.”