Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness’ draw at Dunfermline unexpected – and they can’t afford to drop many points in next three Championship games

I’m not quite sure how I felt on Saturday evening. It had been a strange afternoon.

On the plus side, Caley Thistle were still top of the league and had kept another clean sheet. Not so good was dropping our first points of the season and losing a couple of key players to injury.

Most times I would be very content to see my team come away from East End Park with a point, but I guess that on this occasion I had been hoping for a bit more with top playing bottom.

Clearly, Caley Thistle could not keep on winning week after week and they had to drop points sometime. However, on Saturday, it could have been worse. Two fine late Mark Ridgers saves from Nikolay Todorov and Craig Wighton kept Inverness in the game as Dunfermline finished strongly.

Caley Thistle have certainly played better this season and without question losing Shane Sutherland and Aaron Doran before the second half had started was a real blow. Everybody at the club will want to see these players back available for selection soon.

Kilmarnock are just a point behind us now after their win at Firhill and Arbroath continue to amaze us all in third place. I think it is highly unlikely there will be a runaway winner of the Championship and it’s going to be tense in the months ahead.

I always feel that once all the teams have played each other once you have a pretty good idea how the Championship will ultimately look. There are three games left before we get to that stage and Caley Thistle will meet three teams who have started the season quite slowly.

Queen of the South and Morton come to Inverness and there will also be a trip to Hamilton. If Inverness are to be contenders, they can’t afford to drop many points in these fixtures.