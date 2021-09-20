Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness’ draw at Dunfermline unexpected – and they can’t afford to drop many points in next three Championship games

By David Sutherland
September 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Inverness played out a stalemate with Dunfermline at East End Park.
I’m not quite sure how I felt on Saturday evening. It had been a strange afternoon.

On the plus side, Caley Thistle were still top of the league and had kept another clean sheet. Not so good was dropping our first points of the season and losing a couple of key players to injury.

Most times I would be very content to see my team come away from East End Park with a point, but I guess that on this occasion I had been hoping for a bit more with top playing bottom.

Clearly, Caley Thistle could not keep on winning week after week and they had to drop points sometime. However, on Saturday, it could have been worse. Two fine late Mark Ridgers saves from Nikolay Todorov and Craig Wighton kept Inverness in the game as Dunfermline finished strongly.

Caley Thistle have certainly played better this season and without question losing Shane Sutherland and Aaron Doran before the second half had started was a real blow. Everybody at the club will want to see these players back available for selection soon.

Kilmarnock are just a point behind us now after their win at Firhill and Arbroath continue to amaze us all in third place. I think it is highly unlikely there will be a runaway winner of the Championship and it’s going to be tense in the months ahead.

I always feel that once all the teams have played each other once you have a pretty good idea how the Championship will ultimately look. There are three games left before we get to that stage and Caley Thistle will meet three teams who have started the season quite slowly.

Queen of the South and Morton come to Inverness and there will also be a trip to Hamilton. If Inverness are to be contenders, they can’t afford to drop many points in these fixtures.

