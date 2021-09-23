Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison says missing out on promotion reward in 2020 still “sticks in the craw”

By Andy Skinner
September 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison says Dundee’s recent promotion to the Premiership has left him wondering what could have been.

Inverness earlier this week released their financial results for the year ended May 2020, which included the 2019-20 campaign that was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caley Jags had been second in the Championship at the time of the shutdown, and firmly on course for a shot at the play-offs before SPFL clubs voted to call an early halt to the season after 27 games.

Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness’ accounts showed a drop in overall turnover of 11.4% from the previous year, while their league gate receipts were down by £309,000 from 2018-19.

Caley Jags’ total league attendance also dropped to 43,106 from a figure of 74,893 from the previous campaign, which was played to a full and also included an extra two play-off games.

Although Morrison did not feel the absence of the play-off games themselves was seismic, he feels missing out on the potential rewards of promotion remains difficult to take.

Morrison said: “I think the way the money is distributed in the play-offs, it isn’t huge.

“We were nicely second. Look what’s happened with Dundee and Kilmarnock – one is on an up, and one is on a down, and we were riding really high there.

“We could have done that. Financially, I’m not sure how much it meant in crowds building up to it but I’m not sure there’s a massive amount of money in the play-offs themselves.

“If you’ve got a team that’s second and pushing, you get bigger crowds.

“The big money then is if we could have got into the Premiership at the time, and that was taken away from us.

“It sticks in the craw I’ve got to say, but what can you do? Nothing.”

Inverness’ accounts showed a 70% cut to their annual loss from £892,000 during the 2018-19 campaign to £263,000 for the subsequent 12 months.

Morrison feels big progress has been made in tightening up the club’s spending whilst retaining a competitive side on the park, with Billy Dodds’ men top of the Championship at present.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

He added: “It was tightening up while keeping the quality all the time, keeping the boys on the park.

“Ideally you’re looking at putting more money into the playing squad if you can, but you can’t do that if you’re still running at a loss.

“You’ve got to cut your cloth as best you can, and when you make some money then you can spend some money.

“It’s got to be sustainable money, not just money that’s there and then it’s gone. It can’t happen that way.”

Morrison feels maximising the use of Caledonian Stadium for events such as next summer’s Andrea Bocelli concert will go a long towards the club enjoying a self-sustaining future.

He added: “What we’ve got here is a massive asset on a fantastic site, so you’ve got to make the most of that.

“Billy Dodds and John Robertson deal with football, Scot Gardiner deals with a bit more football than I do. I don’t really deal with football, I try to make money for the club on other things.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner (right) with chairman Ross Morrison.

“I still see that as the foundation. This is a brilliant hub and a brilliant city, so what we’ve got to do is maximise that – for money, and for the city as well.

“The money that we will take in for the Andrea Bocelli concert that weekend next summer, and hotels will be absolutely full. The pubs are going to make loads of money, and if we get into the Premiership again that’s massive, so we’ve got to try and do everything we can.

“We have sweated the asset more, we have rented out car parking when lockdown was there – although that has gone over because the contractors were late.

“We rented out some of the building, we announced Bocelli, we’re going to announce another concert on Saturday July 2, 2022.

“It’s all little bits we divide and conquer.”

