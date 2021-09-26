Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle 2-1 Queen of the South: Billy Dodds hails side’s resilience as Championship leaders win again

By Alasdair Fraser
September 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
INVERNESS, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: MIchael Gardyne (centre celebrates the win at full-time during a cinch Championship match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Queen of the South at the Caledonian Stadium, on September 25, 2021, in Inverness, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
At around about 4.30pm on Saturday, a palpable sense of dread and despondency pervaded the Caledonian Stadium stands.

Lee Connelly’s spectacular equaliser for Queen of the South came very much against the run of play, but was no less damaging for it.

Even with a Covid-imposed break from attending matches, the moment would have stoked uncomfortable memories among supporters. Too often, Caley Thistle in the Championship have snatched draws or defeats from the jaws of victory. Not this time.

As is becoming characteristic in the current season, there is a sturdiness and resilience about Billy Dodds’ team and squad.

Just seven minutes after the setback, Michael Gardyne pounced to secure the victory and deny second-placed Kilmarnock any solace after their scoreless draw with Arbroath the night before.

Now three points clear at the summit, there is even more encouragement to be drawn from relative standings on teams lower down the table.

After only seven games, the Inverness men already have an 11-point cushion on the nearest team outwith the play-off zone.

Interestingly, Dodds chose the build-up to this match to veer away from the tired “one game at a time” cliche that so many managers and players like to trot out.

The refreshing message was that Caley Jags were kidding nobody and already had one eye on the ultimate prize, promotion and the title.

Performances like Saturdays have emboldened the manager with enough trust in his players to make that kind of statement.

“My players have resilience behind them,” Dodds said. “Yes, they have confidence through winning games, but it is a worldy that Connelly scores. I’ve watched it again and it’s incredible.

“That can sink you as a team, but it shows we’ve got plenty about us. We could have just taken the point and stayed top of the league.

“I just know my boys have that focused, determined head on. We kept going and it was a great finish from Michael Gardyne, just back in the team.

“I thought he might not last the game after three weeks or so out, but he’s so fit at 35. He knows how to look after his body.

“I was saying to him at one stage, give us another 10 or 15 minutes, but he said, no, he felt great. I’d still have taken him off if I’d made my mind up, but I’m glad I didn’t.

“My experienced players have come up trumps today with Sean Welsh scoring a great free kick as well.

“I thought we controlled the game, but when you don’t get that second goal the opposition get a bit of belief.

“A special goal put us on the back foot and you need a really positive mentality to get over that.”

Gardyne, the summer signing from Ross County, returned for the first time since hitting the winner at Kilmarnock after recovery from an ankle injury.

The Doonhamers struggled to lay a finger on Caley Jags in the first period, with the home breakthrough coming inside nine minutes.

Manny Duku won a free-kick from Joshua Debayo’s foul almost 25 yards out and Sean Welsh, starting his first league match, sent a wonderful curling dead ball strike past the wall and keeper Solomon Brynn at his left-hand post.

By the break, 1-0 seemed a scant return for home dominance.

Gardyne then lifted the crowd just after the hour with a superb individual run and 20-yard dig that Brynn parried for a corner.

Then came Queens’ bolt from the blue.

From a throw-in on the left, Lee Connelly wove his way in towards the left corner of the penalty area. He then managed to curl a superb finish high beyond the reach of Mark Ridgers into the far top corner of the net.

But, with nine minutes left, the home crowd erupted as the lead was restored.

Robbie Deas launched a high angled ball towards the box, flicked on by the head of substitute Lewis Jamieson.

Gardyne controlled it on his thigh and flashed a superb eight yard finish high past the keeper.

After six wins and a draw, it remains early days for Inverness, but the intent and belief is there.

Caley Thistle (4-2-3-1): Ridgers 7; Carson 7, Broadfoot 7, Devine 7, Deas 7; Allardice 7 (Jamieson 77, 4), Welsh 8; Walsh 7, MacGregor 6 (McAlear 54, 6), Gardyne 8; Duku 6 (Mckay 63, 5). Subs: C. MacKay, Harper, Doran, Sutherland.

Queen of the South (4-1-4-1): Brynn 6; Johnston 7 (Paton 87, 2), McKay 7, Debayo 6, East 6; Nditi 6; McGrory 6 (Fitzpatrick 73, 5), Liddle 5 (Soares-Junior 67, 5), Connelly 8, Gibson 7; Joseph 6. Subs: Cowie, Cooper, Chima, Paton, Henderson.

Referee: Alan Newlands 6.

Man of the match: Michael Gardyne.

