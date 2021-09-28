Caley Thistle duo Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland in contention to start against Hamilton Accies

Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland will be fit to start in Caley Thistle’s away clash with Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

The attacking pair both hobbled off with heavy knocks in the first half of the Championship leaders’ scoreless draw with Dunfermline 11 days ago.

They made the bench for Caley Thistle’s latest victory at home to Queen of the South at the weekend, but remained unused substitutes.

Manager Billy Dodds admitted he was reluctant to risk aggravating the pair’s injury ahead of the crunch match against last season’s relegated Premiership side.

Dodds said: “Keeping Aaron and Shane on the bench on Saturday was more precautionary because I was thinking about next week as well.

“They are big players for us.

“I felt if I could get away with it against Queen of the South then I’d rather not use them.

“If I’d had to, I’d have brought them on, but young Lewis Jamieson came on instead and played an important part for us, including a wee dummy run for Midge’s goal.

“Everybody is playing their part. It’s a real squad effort.”

Dodds was also delighted with experienced Billy Mckay’s contribution from the bench.

He stressed: “I thought Billy today showed his maturity and experience, and reminded everyone just how good a player he is. That’s what I wanted.

“Manny Duku had given us a good hour, and then Billy came on and really used his nous to go and upset Queens.

“We knew what the reward wasif we won the game – moving three points clear of Kilmarnock and five clear of Arbroath.

“Then there’s a big drop among the teams after that as well.

“It was such an important game for us, but we have another very important one at Hamilton this weekend.”