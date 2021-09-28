Caley Thistle duo Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland in contention to start against Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle duo Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland in contention to start against Hamilton Accies

By Alasdair Fraser
September 28, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran.

Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland will be fit to start in Caley Thistle’s away clash with Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

The attacking pair both hobbled off with heavy knocks in the first half of the Championship leaders’ scoreless draw with Dunfermline 11 days ago.

They made the bench for Caley Thistle’s latest victory at home to Queen of the South at the weekend, but remained unused substitutes.

Manager Billy Dodds admitted he was reluctant to risk aggravating the pair’s injury ahead of the crunch match against last season’s relegated Premiership side.

Dodds said: “Keeping Aaron and Shane on the bench on Saturday was more precautionary because I was thinking about next week as well.

“They are big players for us.

“I felt if I could get away with it against Queen of the South then I’d rather not use them.

“If I’d had to, I’d have brought them on, but young Lewis Jamieson came on instead and played an important part for us, including a wee dummy run for Midge’s goal.

“Everybody is playing their part. It’s a real squad effort.”

Shane Sutherland celebrates his goal to put Inverness 2-1 up against Partick Thistle on September 11.

Dodds was also delighted with experienced Billy Mckay’s contribution from the bench.

He stressed: “I thought Billy today showed his maturity and experience, and reminded everyone just how good a player he is. That’s what I wanted.

“Manny Duku had given us a good hour, and then Billy came on and really used his nous to go and upset Queens.

“We knew what the reward wasif we won the game – moving three points clear of Kilmarnock and five clear of Arbroath.

“Then there’s a big drop among the teams after that as well.

“It was such an important game for us, but we have another very important one at Hamilton this weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]