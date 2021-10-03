Billy Dodds backs Caley Thistle to respond as unbeaten run ends in Hamilton

Chances came thick and fast in the second half – but Michael Gardyne’s goal arrived too late to secure anything of worth for Caley Thistle at New Douglas Park.

The surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hamilton, who moved into eighth spot, in the end was less damaging than it could have been, with nearest rivals Kilmarnock falling to a 3-1 home defeat against Raith Rovers.

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath, who could have moved second, were held to a 2-2 draw at Morton, meaning ICT stand three points clear of Killie, the same at they were before a ball was kicked against the Accies.

Red card offered ICT bit of hope

The league’s unbeaten pace-setters were two down but a man up after half an hour, but their consolation reply from Gardyne arrived with two minutes of stoppage time to go.

Lewis Smith and Andy Ryan’s first half goals had the hosts cruising and ICT head coach Billy Dodds was less than impressed by the ease at which they were allowed to convert them.

Defenders Danny Devine and David Carson were missing due to isolation as a close contact and a family matter respectively. That opened the door for youngsters Wallace Duffy and Cameron Harper to take their places.

However, Dodds felt it was more than this personnel shake-up that was responsible for the nature of the goals leaked.

Smith got the ball rolling with a sharp shot past Mark Ridgers after Miko Virtanen provided a cheeky yet effective back-heel into his path after just five minutes.

After a bit of response from ICT, it was 2-0 on 26 minutes as Ryan lashed an unstoppable shot home from the edge of the box after Smith lined him up.

A second booking for Accies midfielder Reegan Minnaugh just a few minutes on left Caley Jags two two-third of the match to try and salvage a result.

Morton match already on radar

Dodds was “embarrassed” by the goals they conceded but pointed to their strong position with only one side to face to round off the first set of fixtures.

He said: “You can’t have a go at them. You can point out individual things with the goals, but they have given me everything.

“They have been brilliant. You can tweak things and try to improve, but I can’t ask for anymore when it comes to work-rate.

“If we can beat Morton in two weeks’ time, it will be an unbelievable start to the season.

“I like to break it down to quarters and if we beat Morton we’ll be on 22 points from our first nine games.

“If you can continue that, or be just a bit off that, then you won’t be far off from the play-offs or winning the Championship.”

Substitutions helped provide spark

No one could point the finger at Dodds for being slow to react to the situation as Hamilton took control.

He hauled off Tom Walsh after the second goal went in and pitched Shane Sutherland up from with Manny Duku.

Duku was replaced at the start of the second half by Billy Mckay and attacking midfielder Anthony McDonald replaced defender Duffy with a third of the game remaining.

It was almost one-way traffic as ICT pinned the 10 men back for most of the second half.

A brave save from Ryan Fulton on the in-rushing Gardyne and close calls from Mckay, Gardyne again and Roddy MacGregor were just a few of the opportunities squandered as nervous Hamilton looked grateful for their two-goal cushion.

Harper clipped an effort off the crossbar too and it seemed as if nothing would go in for the leaders.

Gardyne goal consolation this time

However, Gardyne, who got the winner against Queen of the South last week, sent a scorching shot into the net on 92 minutes, but the clock ran out for ICT.

That loss for Killie, however, keeps Caley Thistle where they were and they’ll finish their last game of the first quarter on October 16 when Morton come calling.

Next up, they head along the A96 to face Elgin City in the SPFL Trust third round this Saturday.

HAMILTON ACCIES (4-1-4-1): Fulton 6, Virtanen 6, Popescu 6, MacDonald 6, Ryan 7 (Moyo 76), Smith 7, Want 6 (Easton 80), Mullin 6, Mimnaugh 4, Matheson 6, Redfern 6 (Hughes 70). Subs not used: Hilton (GK), Hamilton, Munro, McGowan.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 5, Duffy 5 (McDonald 66), Broadfoot 5, Deas 5, Harper 5, Welsh 6, Allardice 5, MacGregor 6, Gardyne 7, Walsh 3 (Sutherland 29), Duku 5 (Mckay 46). Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Jamieson, McAlear.

Referee: Euan Anderson 6.

Man of the match: Andy Ryan.

Attendance: 1088.