Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds reacts to sloppy goals leaked in loss to Hamilton

Billy Dodds admits he was ’embarrassed’ by the goals Caley Thistle leaked in their 2-1 Championship defeat to Hamilton.

The result brought to an end ICT’s unbeaten run, but a 3-1 defeat for Kilmarnock keeps the Highlanders three points clear at the top.

Lewis Smith and Andy Ryan’s first half goals had the hosts, who began the day in second-bottom spot, in cruise control before a second yellow card for Reegan Mimnaugh saw him dismissed.

It took until stoppage time for ICT’s efforts to pay off with Michael Gardyne’s fine consolation.

However, the ease at which Accies goals were tucked away was a concern for Dodds.

He said: “You can dissect goals whatever way you want, but when I saw the goals back at half-time, I thought ‘wow’.

“That is unlike us. We are usually pretty solid and have been keeping a lot of clean sheets this season.

“When I look back, the goals were pretty embarrassing to be honest and that gave us too much to do.

“They then went down to 10 men and I really thought, with the character of my team and how they’ve been for me, that we had a really good chance of turning it around – even at 2-0.”

Accies flew out traps with early goal

Dodds was quick to praise their opponents who began on the front foot as they chased down their second win of the season.

He said: “You have to credit Hamilton as I thought they worked their socks off. Right from the start of the game, they were right up for it.

What a strike from Gardyne as he cuts inside in the box and fires the ball past Fulton to make it 2-1 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 2, 2021

“When they are down to 10 men, we’re going to take the game to them, but I don’t think we created enough in the second half.

“I thought we created good chances, but not enough. We could have been more decisive and more positive and created more.”

Defensive shake-up not to blame

Young defenders Wallace Duffy and Cameron Harper came in for the unavailable David Carson and Danny Devine.

However, Dodds stressed there was enough quality in his team overall to get a result in Lanarkshire, despite the disruption at the back.

He added: “When you have kept so many clean sheets, you have momentum. The boys are determined to keep clean sheets, they have been working as a back four.

“I have a good squad and the boys who came in are really good players, but we lost goals and we have not been losing goals.

“There’s more to it than pointing to the boys who came into the team. The defence have a real trust in one another and it was disappointing because, even with the two boys coming in, I felt we had enough to handle the game.”

ICT are in SPFL Trust Trophy action at Elgin City next Saturday, while Morton head to Inverness for the last game of the first quarter on October 16.