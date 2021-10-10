Captaincy changes at Caley Thistle were natural steps, says head coach Karen Mason

Caley Thistle Women’s head coach Karen Mason explained on-field leadership changes were natural moves as the Championship club sits this weekend out.

The Inverness club are tucked nicely just outside the top four after their sweeping 6-0 rout of hosts Dunfermline on Sunday.

ICT were knocked out of the SWF Championship Cup by Falkirk last month, which means they are idle this weekend before taking on Stonehaven on their return to action on October 17.

Kirsty Deans has just taken on the position of club captain, with Jana Brady the new vice-skipper after Lisa MacKenzie passed the baton on to her team-mates after leading the side so impressively over recent years.

Mason is delighted two strong players agreed to fill the vacancies, which didn’t take much discussion.

She said: “Lisa had been our club captain for some time, but she has stepped down because she has been in Aberdeen in the last couple of years.

“She travels through on Sundays to play and she felt it was right for someone who is here all the time to take it on.

“With Kirsty being our vice-captain, it was natural that she stepped into the captain’s role, with Jana stepping into the vice-captain position. They pretty much take those roles on themselves.

“That is two really strong leaders for us, on and off the pitch. We’re really pleased they were happy to take it on. They will do a grand job.”

Six of the best from ICT in Fife

Kayleigh Mackenzie was the star performer against Dunfermline on Sunday as she netted four, with Kirsty Deans and Abbey Ross also finding the net in a one-sided contest.

Mason was satisfied as her players delivered their third straight league win in some style.

She added: “It could and should have been more. We played some really nice stuff in the first half, while it was more stop-start in the second half.

“There were quite a few fouls going in from the Dunfermline girls, so it became very disjointed through no fault of our own.

“We dominated throughout the 90 minutes. They didn’t threaten us too much and we were pleased to come away with the clean sheet and score six times.”

🔴New Club Captaincy🔵 We are delighted to announce that Kirsty Deans will be stepping up to become our new Club Captain with Jana Brady becoming our new Vice Captain. Two strong leaders on and off of the pitch! pic.twitter.com/Bu1jqxtjXU — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) September 28, 2021

Caley Thistle’s development team, which won the Highlands and Islands League, will be presented with their trophy by the SWF after their last fixture this Sunday away to Highlands and Islands Cup winners Sutherland at Couper Park, Helmsdale.