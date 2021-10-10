Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Captaincy changes at Caley Thistle were natural steps, says head coach Karen Mason

By Paul Chalk
October 10, 2021, 6:00 am
Kirsty Deans is the new ICT captain.
Kirsty Deans is the new ICT captain.

Caley Thistle Women’s head coach Karen Mason explained on-field leadership changes were natural moves as the Championship club sits this weekend out.

The Inverness club are tucked nicely just outside the top four after their sweeping 6-0 rout of hosts Dunfermline on Sunday.

ICT were knocked out of the SWF Championship Cup by Falkirk last month, which means they are idle this weekend before taking on Stonehaven on their return to action on October 17.

Kirsty Deans has just taken on the position of club captain, with Jana Brady the new vice-skipper after Lisa MacKenzie passed the baton on to her team-mates after leading the side so impressively over recent years.

Mason is delighted two strong players agreed to fill the vacancies, which didn’t take much discussion.

She said: “Lisa had been our club captain for some time, but she has stepped down because she has been in Aberdeen in the last couple of years.

Jana Brady is the new ICT vice-captain.

“She travels through on Sundays to play and she felt it was right for someone who is here all the time to take it on.

“With Kirsty being our vice-captain, it was natural that she stepped into the captain’s role, with Jana stepping into the vice-captain position. They pretty much take those roles on themselves.

“That is two really strong leaders for us, on and off the pitch. We’re really pleased they were happy to take it on. They will do a grand job.”

Six of the best from ICT in Fife

Kayleigh Mackenzie was the star performer against Dunfermline on Sunday as she netted four, with Kirsty Deans and Abbey Ross also finding the net in a one-sided contest.

Mason was satisfied as her players delivered their third straight league win in some style.

Caley Thistle women’s team manager Karen Mason.

She added: “It could and should have been more. We played some really nice stuff in the first half, while it was more stop-start in the second half.

“There were quite a few fouls going in from the Dunfermline girls, so it became very disjointed through no fault of our own.

“We dominated throughout the 90 minutes. They didn’t threaten us too much and we were pleased to come away with the clean sheet and score six times.”

  • Caley Thistle’s development team, which won the Highlands and Islands League, will be presented with their trophy by the SWF after their last fixture this Sunday away to Highlands and Islands Cup winners Sutherland at Couper Park, Helmsdale.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]