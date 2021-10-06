Caley Thistle will shift prize hunt to SPFL Trust Trophy for Elgin clash, says Graham Bayne

Graham Bayne insists Premiership-chasing Caley Thistle will have their eyes on the prize when they face Elgin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

The former ICT striker and ex-Elgin City player/assistant boss has a keen interest in this one.

The Inverness club are top of the Championship, while Elgin are seventh in League Two ahead of this Moray match-up.

Caley Jags are joint holders of the competition, also known as the Challenge Cup, with Raith Rovers, as the final two years ago was shelved due to Covid and the tournament was cancelled last term, also because of the pandemic.

Bayne, who spent four years at ICT from 2004, reckons with a last-eight spot up for grabs, their focus will be firmly fixed on taking it a step further.

He said: “As a player, the further you get in any competition, you want to win it.

“Although it’s perhaps a stretch, it’s like the second-tier Europa League. Teams maybe are not bothered until they draw Manchester United or another big club. It suddenly becomes important.

“We’re obviously talking different levels here, but as you progress you see you have a chance of winning a trophy. By the time you’re at the final, everyone wants to win it. It’s a strange mentality.

“Elgin will be loving the chance to cause an upset. It takes them away from League Two action against the biggest local team if you like.

“They can go and enjoy it without any pressure. It’s not a league game with points at stake. They can go for it. It will be tough for Elgin, but you never know.”

🔜 We take a break from league action this we as we face @ElginCityFC in the SPFL Trust Trophy 🎟️ Tickets for Saturday's match available via @Fanbase_clubs Info 👉 https://t.co/zC1gjHX8oj pic.twitter.com/KwO0Ntha3q — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 4, 2021

ICT mixing fine play with victories

Bayne, who spent just under a year alongside Barry Wilson in charge of Elgin City in 2014, keeps in touch with his former team-mate, a first-team coach, who tends to take over from Billy Dodds in this competition.

The ex-forward explained, despite the 2-1 league loss at Hamilton on Saturday, the mood is upbeat around the Inverness club right now, with a three-point lead at the top of the table.

He added: “It has been an incredible start to the season. I’m really good friends with Barry and most weeks where I’m in touch with him he tells me how impressive the team have been.

“By all accounts, even on Saturday, although they didn’t play the best, he felt they were overall the better team.

“It’s great to see Caley Thistle top of the league and playing so well. To do that and produce results is a hard mix.”

Teen Harper showing signs of class

Bayne revealed Wilson has spoken highly of the emerging talent at the club, especially 19-year-old left-back Cameron Harper and explained he witnessed the player’s potential a couple of years ago in a youth game at Ross County.

He said: “Caley Thistle have a few young lads coming through, such as Roddy MacGregor, Wallace Duffy and Cameron Harper.

“Barry took the team with those lads in it and he told me Cammy Harper has everything. He has a fantastic attitude, he’s an athlete and has got a great ability.

“I remember watching him in a youth game in Dingwall one time and, at 17, he was a stand-out.”

Experience counts at ICT – Bayne

At the other end of the scale, Bayne rates the influence of experienced trio Aaron Doran, Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne as Billy Dodds’ team target success this term.

He added: “It’s great to also have players such as Aaron still there and Billy Mckay back at the club, players who provide the continuity.

🏆 It's @SPFLTrust Trophy action this week as we travel to Borough Briggs to face Elgin City Here's the goals from the last round as we beat Buckie Thistle 4-0 at the Caledonian Stadium Ticket Info for this weekend's match can be found here 👉https://t.co/zC1gjHX8oj pic.twitter.com/ERUUpb1nAd — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 5, 2021

“That served the club so well in the initial years in the Premiership, that core of long-term players. The amount of testimonial matches was a indicator of that. It was unbelievable.

“If you are then adding a player like Michael Gardyne to your squad then you’re going to improve. He has the experience you need.

“They say class is permanent. His cool finish against Hamilton on Saturday was tremendous.”