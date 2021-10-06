Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle will shift prize hunt to SPFL Trust Trophy for Elgin clash, says Graham Bayne

By Paul Chalk
October 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
Graham Bayne, right, who was assistant to Barry Wilson at Elgin City in 2014, having been team-mates at Caley Thistle.
Graham Bayne, right, who was assistant to Barry Wilson at Elgin City in 2014, having been team-mates at Caley Thistle.

Graham Bayne insists Premiership-chasing Caley Thistle will have their eyes on the prize when they face Elgin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

The former ICT striker and ex-Elgin City player/assistant boss has a keen interest in this one.

The Inverness club are top of the Championship, while Elgin are seventh in League Two ahead of this Moray match-up.

Caley Jags are joint holders of the competition, also known as the Challenge Cup, with Raith Rovers, as the final two years ago was shelved due to Covid and the tournament was cancelled last term, also because of the pandemic.

Bayne, who spent four years at ICT from 2004, reckons with a last-eight spot up for grabs, their focus will be firmly fixed on taking it a step further.

He said: “As a player, the further you get in any competition, you want to win it.

Graham Bayne in Caley Thistle colours.

“Although it’s perhaps a stretch, it’s like the second-tier Europa League. Teams maybe are not bothered until they draw Manchester United or another big club. It suddenly becomes important.

“We’re obviously talking different levels here, but as you progress you see you have a chance of winning a trophy. By the time you’re at the final, everyone wants to win it. It’s a strange mentality.

“Elgin will be loving the chance to cause an upset. It takes them away from League Two action against the biggest local team if you like.

“They can go and enjoy it without any pressure. It’s not a league game with points at stake. They can go for it. It will be tough for Elgin, but you never know.”

ICT mixing fine play with victories

Bayne, who spent just under a year alongside Barry Wilson in charge of Elgin City in 2014, keeps in touch with his former team-mate, a first-team coach, who tends to take over from Billy Dodds in this competition.

The ex-forward explained, despite the 2-1 league loss at Hamilton on Saturday, the mood is upbeat around the Inverness club right now, with a three-point lead at the top of the table.

He added: “It has been an incredible start to the season. I’m really good friends with Barry and most weeks where I’m in touch with him he tells me how impressive the team have been.

“By all accounts, even on Saturday, although they didn’t play the best, he felt they were overall the better team.

“It’s great to see Caley Thistle top of the league and playing so well. To do that and produce results is a hard mix.”

Teen Harper showing signs of class

Bayne revealed Wilson has spoken highly of the emerging talent at the club, especially 19-year-old left-back Cameron Harper and explained he witnessed the player’s potential a couple of years ago in a youth game at Ross County.

He said: “Caley Thistle have a few young lads coming through, such as Roddy MacGregor, Wallace Duffy and Cameron Harper.

“Barry took the team with those lads in it and he told me Cammy Harper has everything. He has a fantastic attitude, he’s an athlete and has got a great ability.

Cameron Harper is tipped to have a bright future at ICT and impressed ex-striker Graham Bayne.

“I remember watching him in a youth game in Dingwall one time and, at 17, he was a stand-out.”

Experience counts at ICT – Bayne

At the other end of the scale, Bayne rates the influence of experienced trio Aaron Doran, Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne as Billy Dodds’ team target success this term.

He added: “It’s great to also have players such as Aaron still there and Billy Mckay back at the club, players who provide the continuity.

“That served the club so well in the initial years in the Premiership, that core of long-term players. The amount of testimonial matches was a indicator of that. It was unbelievable.

“If you are then adding a player like Michael Gardyne to your squad then you’re going to improve. He has the experience you need.

“They say class is permanent. His cool finish against Hamilton on Saturday was tremendous.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]