Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

On-loan St Mirren starlet Lewis Jamieson plotting Caley Thistle breakthrough

By Paul Chalk
October 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Lewis Jamieson scores Caley Thistle's final goal in the 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy win at Elgin City.
Lewis Jamieson scores Caley Thistle's final goal in the 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy win at Elgin City.

Lewis Jamieson hopes two goals in two starts can shoot him into contention for Caley Thistle’s Championship showdown with Morton this weekend.

The 19-year-old forward, who is on loan from St Mirren, tucked away the final goal in ICT’s 4-2 comeback win over Elgin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy at the weekend.

His cool finish, which followed Billy Mckay’s treble, earned the Inverness team a quarter-final shot at home to fellow holders Raith Rovers next month. They trailed 2-0 in the first half, but dug deep to turn the tie around.

Lewis Jamieson, left, and Billy Mckay got the goals for ICT at Elgin City.

It was only the second start for Jamieson since his summer switch from Saints, but he scored in that tie as well as the side defeated Buckie Thistle 4-0 in the previous round.

Goals in cup fire up Jamieson

Now he hopes he’s earned the right to force his way into the team as the Championship leaders seek to stay top by seeing off the Ton on Saturday.

He said: “I have been waiting for my opportunity and I’d like to think that I put a good performance in on Saturday and in the last round against Buckie Thistle.

“I came on a few weeks ago as well in the Championship, so I am looking forward to getting more minutes and trying to take my opportunity when it comes to score goals.”

Starlet grateful for daily advice

Jamieson explained that words of advice from Mckay and head coach Billy Dodds are keeping him on the right track as he seeks to score more minutes on the pitch.

He added: “I am learning from Billy (Mckay) every day in training. He’s brilliant with me, just giving me wee pointers, just like the gaffer does, having been an attacking player too.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

“That was partly the reason I came up here, to help take me that step further in my career. It has been really good so far.”

Patience key as Caley Jags trailed

Jamieson praised the team for refusing to panic when Elgin led 2-0 and felt they deserved to reach the last eight.

He said: “We went there to win, nothing less than that. The gaffer told us Elgin would make it difficult and it was difficult pitch and tricky conditions.

Caley Thistle fans enjoyed their winning trip to Elgin City.

“We went 2-0 down, which was not great and it was an uphill battle, but with the character of the boys, it’s a great place to be with a great changing room.

“We knew when we came into this tie, we would need to be patient because Elgin would sit it. They got those two cheap goals from our point of view and that made it difficult, but we stayed at it, kept to our tasks and thankfully came out the winners.”

Handling heat as league leaders

The confident young forward is enjoying being within a winning squad at the top of the second tier and he sees no reason why the pace-setters should fear anyone in the division as they aim to hit back from their only league loss against Hamilton.

He said: “We’ve had a great start to the season, outwith the result at Hamilton. Even then, I felt the performance was at a high standard. We were unlucky not to have come away with a result.

“There is a pressure on us because we’re top. Teams are coming all out to beat us, but we need to handle that.

“When we’re on our game, I can see us beating any side.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]