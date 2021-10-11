Cup treble is latest trick as Billy Mckay targets Caley Thistle starts in Championship

Caley Jags hat-trick star Billy Mckay reckons he’s given Billy Dodds plenty to ponder ahead of Saturday’s return to action for the Championship pace-setters.

The striker, who is trying to win a place in the team following a summer return from Ross County, followed his double over Buckie Thistle in the last round of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a sparkling treble in a 4-2 comeback victory at Elgin City on Saturday.

ICTFC win 🤝 Scotland win Happy Saturday folks 🔴🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/v44jRAgnTq — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 9, 2021

His two goals before half-time drew ICT level after League Two Elgin rushed in front thanks to superb finishes from Tom Grivosti and Brian Cameron. Lewis Jamieson sealed the deal for Caley Thistle after Mckay fired his side 3-2 ahead.

Treble gives Mckay call-up shot

The former Northern Ireland international hopes his latest goal feast, which makes him the top Inverness scorer this term with five goals, will earn him a crack at Morton as head coach Dodds weighs up his options.

He said: “I’ve had to be patient – and I’ve done it a couple of times – you have to be patient.

“The team’s been doing well so obviously, on Saturday, I’ve shown the manager what I can do so, hopefully, I can get back in the team and help the team score goals.

“But I know the lads have been great so far this season – I know they had a little blip last week – but we just need to put that behind us, win again, and go again next week.”

‘Great character’ to strike back

Mckay was relieved the team stuck to their tasks to recover from what could have been an upset against lively hosts in Elgin.

He added: “After the start we had, we didn’t expect what happened. They caught us on the break twice.

“We stuck at it and created good chances in the end and we probably could have won by more in the end.

“They made a tie out of it, which was great for the fans. We don’t want to concede goals like that, but it was great character coming back to get the four goals and we’re in the next round.”

Fans pumped up volume in Moray

Mckay, whose played in plenty of north derbies for Caley Thistle and Ross County, enjoyed the occasion in front of more than 1300 supporters at Borough Briggs.

He said: “It was a good atmosphere. It probably wasn’t quite to the intensity of the Highland derbies, which I’ve always loved – Ross County and Inverness.

“It was like a mini-derby. The atmosphere was good and them going a couple of goals up got their fans going as well.”

Jamieson showed quality with goal

The 32-year-old, now in his third spell at the club, was full of praise for 19-year-old Jamieson, who is on loan from St Mirren, for his ice-cool goal.

He added: “It was a great strike by Lewis. He’s obviously knocking on the door as well, so we have great options.

“There were quite a few boys not here on Saturday, so it just shows you we have a good squad and we’ll back ourselves in this league.”

Confidence on the rise again

And after losing their unbeaten run to Hamilton, Mckay is eager to build upon this cup victory when they tackle Morton this weekend.

He said: “Every game you go into, you want to win – and winning becomes a habit in the end.

“The more you win, the more confident you get on the Saturday and that’s what we’re doing at the minute. We’ll come again next week.”