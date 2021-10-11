Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: A Billy Mckay masterclass gives Billy Dodds plenty of food for thought

By David Sutherland
October 11, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 11, 2021, 11:54 am
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay with the match ball after his hat-trick at Elgin City.
It was good to be back at Borough Briggs. The place has a timeless quality about it which I like.

It must be 40 years since I first attended a game there and, apart from partially concreting the away end and demolishing the old WW2 pillbox, it hasn’t changed at all.

There has always been a fierce footballing rivalry between Inverness and Elgin and Saturday was no different.

The game had a real derby feel to it and being able to stand to spectate again was great.  I do miss being able to do that Saturday by Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium.  It gives the matchday experience such a different feel.

City taking a two-goal lead added to the drama of the occasion.

They scored with their only two efforts on goal in that first half as their visitors couldn’t make all their possession count.

Poor defending at a corner led to the first but the second came at the end of a sweeping counter attack.

However, as the half time break neared the game turned on its head. Billy Mckay was the man who did the damage with two goals in two minutes that knocked the stuffing out of Elgin.

Mckay was outstanding all afternoon. His goalscoring was key in Caley Thistle progressing to the next round but the leadership and industry he exhibited were also tremendous. Man of the match for me, without question.

Billy Mckay scores his first of the game against Elgin City.

Inverness continued to boss things after the break but it took a while to eventually kill off Elgin.

Another two quick-fire goals midway through the half did the business with Mckay completing his hat- trick and a nice lob from Lewis Jamieson finishing the scoring.

It was Billy Mckay’s contribution I will remember, however, and it will have given Billy Dodds food for thought as he prepares for Saturday’s visit of Morton. He was trying to make things happen and succeeding.

