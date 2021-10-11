Caley Thistle fan view: A Billy Mckay masterclass gives Billy Dodds plenty of food for thought

It was good to be back at Borough Briggs. The place has a timeless quality about it which I like.

It must be 40 years since I first attended a game there and, apart from partially concreting the away end and demolishing the old WW2 pillbox, it hasn’t changed at all.

There has always been a fierce footballing rivalry between Inverness and Elgin and Saturday was no different.

The game had a real derby feel to it and being able to stand to spectate again was great. I do miss being able to do that Saturday by Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium. It gives the matchday experience such a different feel.

Second World War pillbox on the terraces at Borough Briggs, Elgin. Home of Elgin City FC. pic.twitter.com/ZbPYXHrMZp — PictureThis Scotland (@74frankfurt) April 16, 2019

City taking a two-goal lead added to the drama of the occasion.

They scored with their only two efforts on goal in that first half as their visitors couldn’t make all their possession count.

Poor defending at a corner led to the first but the second came at the end of a sweeping counter attack.

However, as the half time break neared the game turned on its head. Billy Mckay was the man who did the damage with two goals in two minutes that knocked the stuffing out of Elgin.

Mckay was outstanding all afternoon. His goalscoring was key in Caley Thistle progressing to the next round but the leadership and industry he exhibited were also tremendous. Man of the match for me, without question.

Inverness continued to boss things after the break but it took a while to eventually kill off Elgin.

Another two quick-fire goals midway through the half did the business with Mckay completing his hat- trick and a nice lob from Lewis Jamieson finishing the scoring.

It was Billy Mckay’s contribution I will remember, however, and it will have given Billy Dodds food for thought as he prepares for Saturday’s visit of Morton. He was trying to make things happen and succeeding.