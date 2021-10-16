Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Dodds keeps feet on floor despite leaders Caley Thistle extending gap to five points

By Paul Chalk
October 16, 2021, 8:39 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds congratulates second goalscorer Michael Gardyne at full-time.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds congratulates second goalscorer Michael Gardyne at full-time.

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle won’t get carried away – despite increasing their Championship advantage to five points today.

The Inverness head coach saw goals from Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne see off a tricky Morton team 2-0 to reach the 22-point mark after the first round of games.

Their gap was boosted from three to five points after their nearest rivals in the morning, Kilmarnock, conceded late on to draw 2-2 at basement strugglers Dunfermline Athletic.

Billy Mckay gives ICT a 1-0 lead against Morton.

Fellow Fifers, Raith Rovers, who host ICT next Saturday, nudged Killie down to third on goal difference thanks to their 2-1 victory over Arbroath.

Dodds was delighted his men dug deep to see off the visitors from Greenock and end the first quarter on a winning note.

He said: “I knew we were capable of winning this one, but if we were not at our best it would be hard.

“I have to compliment Morton because they had big moments, one in the first half and one in the second.

“They kept at it and really had a go for Gus (MacPherson). They will win points because they are an attacking team.

“But, from our point of view, this is a league where you don’t always play well and you have to grind it out and that’s what we did today.”

‘Big three points’ thrills Dodds

Mckay was handed his first league start following his SPFL Trust Trophy hat-trick against Elgin City and Dodds praised his two scorers after an ideal day’s work.

He added: “We scored two good goals, with good finishes from Billy and Michael. Two experienced players doing it again.

“It’s a big three points for us after seeing the other results at full-time. But we won’t get carried away.

“Teams will be determined to beat us because we’re leading the division, but I am delighted because my players kept at it and we saw out the game.”

MacPherson slams ‘ridiculous’ goal

Morton manager Gus MacPherson was bitterly disappointed by the way in which they conceded the first goal when Mckay latched on to a clearance from keeper Mark Ridgers to score from an away attack.

He stressed his players must sharpen up for their visit to Queen of the South next week.

He said: “I thought we had the better chances in the first half.

“But we lost a goal from our corner, which is ridiculous. Even after that, still in the first half, we had chances and we didn’t take them.

Morton boss Gus MacPherson.

“The goal early in the second half killed us and we didn’t react to that. We made it very difficult for ourselves after that.

“We are where we are in the league because we keep making silly mistakes. That’s what hurts us. It’s down to individual mistakes. We’ll probably have to make changes after some of the decision-making.

“Inverness is always a difficult place to come to, but we did give a good account of ourselves in the first half. Losing a really poor goal so early in the second half made it more difficult for us.”

