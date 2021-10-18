Fan view: Hugely impressive first quarter from Inverness has set up fascinating Championship campaign

It was another three points for Caley Thistle on Saturday which moved them five points clear of the Championship pack.

At the end of the first round of games, it’s a tremendous position they find themselves in. It has been a hugely satisfactory first quarter and the rest of the season looks an exciting prospect.

Having said that, I didn’t think Inverness were at their best on Saturday. It was a pretty disappointing game and, while the home team were worthy winners, goalmouth action was in short supply.

Morton perhaps looked most likely to score in the early stages of the game. They couldn’t find the net, however, and when one of their attacks broke down, a quickly taken goalkick by Mark Ridgers totally caught them out with Billy Mckay ready to take advantage.

It was good to see Mckay starting again after his hat-trick at Elgin and he will have a lot to offer in the rest of the season. Ridgers looked delighted with his contribution and he had every right to be pleased with himself.

A second goal after the break made things fairly comfortable for Inverness; with the ball pinging around in the penalty area, and nobody able to get a shot away, it eventually broke to Michael Gardyne who made no mistake. After that, I never really felt Morton would get back in the game.

Kilmarnock dropping two points at East End Park was a real bonus for the Caley Jags and we now have Raith Rovers in second place.

The men from Kirkcaldy are in good form at the moment and it should be quite a game on Saturday when Inverness visit Stark’s Park.

If they are to win, Caley Thistle will need to improve on what we saw against Morton. I will be fascinated to see how they get on.