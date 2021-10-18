Fan view: Hugely impressive first quarter from Inverness has set up fascinating Championship campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Fan view: Hugely impressive first quarter from Inverness has set up fascinating Championship campaign

By David Sutherland
October 18, 2021, 11:45 am
ICT players celebrate their second goal during the cinch Championship match with Morton.
ICT players celebrate their second goal during the cinch Championship match with Morton.

It was another three points for Caley Thistle on Saturday which moved them five points clear of the Championship pack.

At the end of the first round of games, it’s a tremendous position they find themselves in.  It has been a hugely satisfactory first quarter and the rest of the season looks an exciting prospect.

Having said that, I didn’t think Inverness were at their best on Saturday.  It was a pretty disappointing game and, while the home team were worthy winners, goalmouth action was in short supply.

Morton perhaps looked most likely to score in the early stages of the game.  They couldn’t find the net, however, and when one of their attacks broke down, a quickly taken goalkick by Mark Ridgers totally caught them out with Billy Mckay ready to take advantage.

Billy McKay gives Caley Thistle the lead against Morton.

It was good to see Mckay starting again after his hat-trick at Elgin and he will have a lot to offer in the rest of the season.  Ridgers looked delighted with his contribution and he had every right to be pleased with himself.

A second goal after the break made things fairly comfortable for Inverness; with the ball pinging around in the penalty area, and nobody able to get a shot away, it eventually broke to Michael Gardyne who made no mistake.  After that, I never really felt Morton would get back in the game.

Kilmarnock dropping two points at East End Park was a real bonus for the Caley Jags and we now have Raith Rovers in second place.

The men from Kirkcaldy are in good form at the moment and it should be quite a game on Saturday when Inverness visit Stark’s Park.

If they are to win, Caley Thistle will need to improve on what we saw against Morton. I will be fascinated to see how they get on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]