Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds aims to defeat ‘best footballing side’ Raith Rovers

Billy Dodds believes his Championship leaders Caley Thistle will have to overcome the best footballing team in the league if they are to maintain or extend their advantage tomorrow.

The Inverness head coach takes his side to Kirkcaldy to tackle second-placed Raith Rovers, who have not beaten the Highlanders since October 2000 – that’s 24 games ago.

However, a win for in-form Rovers would haul them to within two points of ICT and Dodds was quick to highlight the danger their hosts will present them with.

He said: “Raith are probably one of the best, if not the best, footballing side in the league and that’s taking nothing away from what my team can do. We have ball players as well.

“John McGlynn likes to get his full-backs forward and he loves players in the final third to get the ball and play little one-twos.

“He has coached them really well and they are brilliant at getting forward from midfield and maintaining the ball and they are solid at the back.

🔜 We travel to Kirkcaldy this weekend as we face @RaithRovers 🎟️ Tickets available now online

🚌 @ICT_STC Bus leaves Stadium at 10am this Saturday 👉 https://t.co/wq6RgQYTjm pic.twitter.com/4KaMPrDW40 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 19, 2021

“They’ve had a great run and that’s why they are in second place. They are going to be a tough opponent. We are going to have to be at our very best to take anything from it.”

Slick passing will keep ICT on toes

An attacking, front-foot approach from Rovers makes them dangerous and Dodds knows exactly what his players will face in Fife.

He said: “It is brave from John McGlynn to play Total Football. They’ve got Kyle Benedictus and Christophe Berra and around about them they love getting the ball down and the passing is brilliant.

“We spoke about it and we know what we have to do to curb that. If we do, we can play as well.

“They are a team not to be fearful of, but respect they are a Total Football team and they don’t change for anyone and they will get results as well.”

It might only be matchday 10, but Dodds reckons opening up an eight-point advantage over Rovers, who are level with Kilmarnock on 17 points, would be an eye-opener.

He added: “It would set a wee statement out and the boys know that. People realise we mean business anyway, but going in against Kilmarnock or Raith is a big one.

“They are five points behind us and they will want to close the gap. If we can win, it would send out a statement, but it will be tough.”

‘Capable’ of extending record

Raith and Caley Thistle are joint holders of the SPFL Trust Trophy and meet at the end of November in the quarter-final.

The fact Rovers have not beaten any Inverness side since a 2-1 Caledonian Stadium victory in October 2000 is an amazing stat and one the hosts tomorrow will aim to banish to the bin.

Dodds, whose team beat Raith 1-0 earlier this season, said: “I knew we had a decent record against Raith, but I didn’t realise it went back so long.

“It certainly puts a wee bit of extra pressure on us, but we’re capable. We didn’t play well in patches against Morton, but we still won. We know how to win games.”

Words of praise for grieving Carson

The Caley Jags head coach, meanwhile, had a few words of comfort for absent right-back David Carson, whose dad, Davey senior, died in the lead-up to last week’s 2-0 victory against Morton.

Yesterday my life come crashing down once again… me and the family watched my dad pass away peacefully in hospital. My Hero, My Rock & My inspiration! not only my Dad but my Best Friend. keeping watching over the family and protect us in this crazy world… I love you forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tMKsh0U7YJ — David Carson (@DaveyCarson8) October 14, 2021

The players, after Billy Mckay’s goal, held up Carson’s number eight jersey to remind their team-mate he is in their thoughts.

Dodds said: “I have spoken to David. He is a great boy and he has been a big miss for us.

“It could be a couple of weeks before we get him back. He is going through a tough time and we are all there for him.

❤️ @DaveyCarson8 The thoughts of everyone at the club is with you and your family at this time pic.twitter.com/jMRXq2egHh — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 17, 2021

“We are in constant contact, but we have to realise how big an influence in his career his dad was.

“He was a big football man down in Newcastle and there were tributes paid to his dad down there as he was well thought of.”

‘Captain Chaos’ makes club return

Assistant manager Scott Kellacher, who was seriously ill last season, has been working his way back over recent weeks and Dodds is thrilled to have him on board again.

He added: “It’s a big lift as he is a breath of fresh air. Scott has always got a smile on his face and since he’s come back, he is always causing chaos.

“We call him Captain Chaos, because he is such a laugh and is brilliant about the place.

“But it is all in fun and only helps, but (he’s) great on the training pitch. But it is not always straightforward as he always wants to cause carnage.”