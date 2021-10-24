Caley Jags target sixth straight home win after striking back to hold 10-man Raith Rovers

Billy Dodds is calling for a front-foot approach from his Caley Jags when they host Arbroath in the Championship on Tuesday night.

A Sean Welsh equaliser on 79 minutes earned Inverness CT a 1-1 draw at Raith Rovers, who were on track to move to within two points of them and into second spot.

Rovers, who played the entire second half with 10 men after a red card for midfielder Ross Matthews, nudged in front with a superb Aidan Connolly counter-attack goal.

However, the Highlanders maintained their incredible 21-year unbeaten record against Raith when Welsh rattled home the leveller at Stark’s Park.

The Caley Jags have won five home matches in succession and will be out to at least maintain their three-point advantage over Kilmarnock, who reclaimed that position after beating Hamilton 2-1.

Swift start sought against Arbroath

Head coach Dodds, whose team won 1-0 at Arbroath on day one of the season, knows it will take another big effort to secure their eighth victory in 11 games when their fifth-placed opponents head north.

He said: “Arbroath have got a good mixture of youth and experience. They will be a tough nut to crack, so we have to be right at it. I want us to be more clinical, direct and ruthless, right from the start of the game. If we can do that, we’ll beat most teams.

“Look at the run we’ve been on. To have only lost once after 10 games, I’d have taken that all day long.

“We have a great home record this year, so I’m looking forward to it. Arbroath showed how tough they can be on the first day of the season.

“We are under no illusions how hard it will be, but we are capable of getting three points against any side.”

Red card was first half talking point

Raith Rovers, whose red-hot form had seen them rise to second for this tasty clash, started the game well and moved the ball with pace, but lacked precision.

The first half was low in chances, with Connolly going the closest with a shot deflected wide for a corner.

The main talking point over the break was the flashpoint just before the 45th minute when Matthews flew into a challenge on ICT striker Billy Mckay.

It was full-on and, according to referee Colin Steven, also reckless and the player was sent off.

The hosts were furious and the home supporters vented their anger as the officials went on the pitch at half-time.

ICT were pressing early in the second half, but a break away led to the opener on 62 minutes when Dario Zanatta darted down the left and whipped in a cross for Connolly, who guided his effort beyond keeper Mark Ridgers.

Caley Thistle almost replied from the restart, but Mckay was denied at close range by Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

The visitors kept plugging away, while shutting down Raith, who were lively and on the hunt for what would have been a killer second goal.

However, it was the Highlanders who found the net with 11 minutes remaining.

Play found its way out to Michael Gardyne and his cross was met by Roddy MacGregor and his blocked attempt fell for Welsh, who rifled his shot superbly beyond MacDonald.

Both teams pressed for a late winner and Raith almost clinched it when Zanatta broke into the box, but his shot had too much height on it, much to the hosts’ frustration.

Dodds hails never-say-die attitude

Dodds praised his table-toppers for never giving up on the chance of getting a positive result.

He added: “I can’t do anything other than praise the players because we could have just said we were unlucky and Raith have got in front and defended well. It’s hard to get through nine outfield players when there are two walls of four and the striker sitting deep.

“However, we found a way through and we maybe could even have nicked it in the end. We didn’t do enough during the game to ask enough questions of Raith.

“I’m not angry. The players might not to the right thing at times, but they give me everything. They kept going and we got that goal around 80 minutes.”

RAITH ROVERS (4-4-3): MacDonald 6, Tumilty 6, Dick 6, Berra 6, Benedictus 6 (Lang 53), Connolly 7 (Ross 77), Matthews 4, Zanatta 6, Spencer 6, Tait 6, Varian 3 (Poplatnik 21). Subs not used: Thomson (GK), Riley-Snow, Mitchell, Young.

CALEY THISTLE (4-1-4-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 7, Gardyne 6, Mckay 6 (Jamieson 82), Sutherland 6 (Duku 72), MacGregor 6, Broadfoot 6, Allardice 6 (Doran 65). Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Walsh, McDonald, McAlear.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 1900.

Man of the match: Aidan Connolly.