Caley Thistle fan view: With no outstanding team in the Championship, a season of twists and turns lies ahead

It was always going to be a tough fixture on Saturday at Stark’s Park.

Raith came into the game in good form that included wins against Arbroath and Kilmarnock.

However, Caley Thistle have had a good record against Raith Rovers in recent times and I felt confident they could take something from the game.

In the end, Inverness headed home with a point and I think I would have settled for that before the match started.

As the teams trooped off at half-time I was starting to raise my expectations; hoping Inverness could make the most of a one-man advantage after Ross Matthews was sent off before the break.

Sadly, that’s not the way things panned out and there was a spell when it looked like we might come home with nothing at all after Aidan Connolly fired Rovers ahead.

Thankfully, club captain Sean Welsh was able to get us back on level terms but a winning goal eluded both sides.

I was a bit frustrated we couldn’t make our one man advantage count, but there have been many teams over the years who have struggled in the same situation.

It was interesting to hear Billy Dodds saying after the game that he wasn’t angry but disappointed.

I know the effect such words can have when directed from a parent to a child but I am not quite so sure how it works in a manager-player relationship.

One of the most striking things about Saturday’s Championship card was that only Kilmarnock won.

They did so by the narrowest of margins but every other game ended level.

There is no outstanding team in this league and none that are way off the pace either so I think we are in for a season of twist and turns with perhaps all the big decisions about promotion, relegation and play-offs going to the last day.

All the Champuonship teams are back in action again tomorrow night and Inverness welcome Arbroath to the Caledonian Stadium. I am anticipating another close, hard fought affair