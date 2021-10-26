Barry Wilson eager to maintain Caley Thistle’s strong early season form against Arbroath

Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson says his side’s strong early season form will only matter if they can sustain it for the whole campaign.

Inverness are three points clear at the top of the Championship table, with seven wins, two draws and one defeat to their name so far.

Billy Dodds’ men are aiming to keep their 100% home record intact when Arbroath make the trip to Caledonian Stadium tonight, and Wilson is eager to keep their streak of momentum going for as long as possible.

Wilson said: “They don’t hand out promotions after 11 or 12 games. It’s more important we are there after 34 or 35 games.

“Momentum is key. We want to try and ride the wave of momentum while we have got it.

“Every game is a hard game in this league, there are certainly no easy games and we are not expecting one against Arbroath.

“We know we’ve got to be at our best, and if we are the result will take care of itself as we’ve got good enough players who are playing well enough.

“We still feel we can be better, but if we can continue our home form we will be happy with that.”

Wilson is wary of the threats posed by the fifth-placed Red Lichties, who themselves have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign under Dick Campbell.

He added: “You always know what you are going to get from Dick’s teams – they are really well organised.

“Dick has got so much experience. He put me through my A licence way back.

“They will probably play 4-4-2, they have done for most of the season, which is why they have scored plenty goals.

“Arbroath like to get the ball forward quickly, and they have got a real presence up front in the big lad Joel Nouble, who is on loan from Livingston.

“He’s a real handful, so we will need to be wary of them on the counter attack – no question.

“They are playing with a real confidence.”

Caley Jags will be without midfielder David Carson, while left-back Cameron Harper also remains a doubt.

Wilson is determined to keep ahead of the chasing pack in the table, adding: “Three points are always important. Arbroath are in the top five in the league, so they are a good side.

“It’s going to be a really tough game. We know what to expect.

“When you are at the top of the league, they are all big games as teams are gunning for you.

“It’s important we show the right attitude and play at a tempo we are comfortable with. Hopefully that will be enough to get us the points.”