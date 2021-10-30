Saved penalty costly for Caley Thistle as they draw blanks at Partick Thistle

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh’s saved spot-kick made all the difference as the Highlanders drew 0-0 at Partick Thistle.

This result, coupled with Kilmarnock’s 4-0 victory against Queen of the South means they fall two points off the pace at the top of the Championship.

ICT eager to return to winning ways

Billy Dodds’ Highlanders were seeking to respond to the disappointment of their 1-0 midweek home defeat by Arbroath.

The hosts went into this one on the back of goalless draws against Dunfermline Athletic and Morton, which followed a resounding 6-1 Friday night rout over Hamilton Accies.

When these sides met at the Caledonian Stadium in September, the Caley Jags struck from a goal down to win 3-1 in what Dodds described as one of the best performances of the term.

Inverness were looking to get back to those higher levels after dips in displays have hindered them in defeats against Hamilton and Arbroath and a 1-1 draw last weekend against Raith Rovers.

Firhill has been a reasonably happy hunting ground for Caley Thistle in recent years, with two wins earned here in 2018/19.

Frantic start in clash of Thistles

The visitors made two changes from the team which slipped up in the rain on Tuesday, with Wallace Duffy returning to right-back and Michael Gardyne slotting into the left flank. Roddy MacGregor and Manny Duku were named as subs.

Home manager Ian McCall Made just one change, with Cammy Smith slotting into midfield in place of Kyle Turner, who was on the bench.

It took less than 60 seconds for Thistle to threaten when Zak Rudden latched on to a pass from midfield and rifled a low shot into the side-netting.

Inverness responded in kind as Aaron Doran was played into the box by Robbie Deas, but could not direct his drive on target.

Rudden was lively and he picked out Smith, who was darting into the box, and it took a strong-handed save from Mark Ridgers to push it clear for a corner.

Play broke down the other end from the cleared set-piece and Tom Walsh swerved a low effort back off the inside the the left post after just nine minutes when he was teed up by Billy Mckay.

Steven Docherty had a glimpse at goal for the Glasgow Jags on 25 minutes, but a deflection took it off course and over the crossbar. Then Scott Tiffoney whipped in a cross from the right and the ball was nodded over the top by in-rushing forward Brian Graham.

Walsh continued to be a danger for Caley Thistle and his half volley from just inside the box was gathered by goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

The woodwork was struck again by the visitors on 37 minutes, this time as Gardyne lashed a shot off the underside of the bar. Mckay’s claims his follow-up struck Graham’s hand fell on deaf ears.

Penalty drama after slow restart

In contrast to the first half, the second period took a while to to get going, with both teams taking a while to get going. Too many slack passes and the ball in the air was cutting down the quality.

Then it burst to life on the hour mark when ICT were awarded a penalty when Doran was tripped in the box by Lewis Mayo.

Skipper Welsh fired it low and hard, but Sneddon dived to his right to save it.

Moments later, Doran tried his luck from long-range, but again Sneddon was there to deny Inverness, tipping it over the top.

Jake Hastie had the ball in the net for Thistle, but referee Gavin Duncan ruled it had gone out of play before Rudden crossed it.

Sub MacGregor almost pinched it for the visitors but his effort flashed wide after he connected with a Mckay delivery.

ICT are back on the road next weekend when they take on Ayr United, while Partick are away to Kilmarnock.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-4-2): Sneddon 7, Foster 6, Holt 6, Mayo 6, Tiffoney 7 (Murray 86), Bannigan 6, Graham 6 (Hastie 63), Rudden 7, Smith 6 (Gordon 63), Akinola, 6 Docherty 6. Subs not used: McCready (GK), Turner, McKenna, Maciver.

CALEY THISTLE (4-5-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 6, Gardyne 6, Mckay 6, Doran 6 (Jamieson 80), Walsh 7 (MacGregor 86), Broadfoot 6, Allardice 7. Subs not used: MacKay (GK), Harper, McDonald, Duku, McAlear.

Referee: Gavin Duncan.

Attendance: 2527.

Man of the match: Jamie Sneedon.