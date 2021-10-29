Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds looking for his side to respond after losing top spot in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds looking for his side to respond after losing top spot in the Championship

By Paul Third
October 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds insists it is time for his side to respond after relinquishing their five-point lead at the top of the Championship.

Caley Jags have seen their lead at the top of the division eradicated in the last two matches following a draw at Raith and a first home defeat of the season to Arbroath on Tuesday.

While his side have stumbled in the last two games, Inverness boss Dodds has watched title rivals Kilmarnock take maximum points from their two matches to move to the top of the division on goals scored.

The Caley Thistle manager is far from downbeat, but is eager to see his side bounce back when they travel to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

He said:  “I’m not going to come in and mump about, it hasn’t been like that, it has been lively as usual.

“I think we’ve got to hand teams credit – especially Kilmarnock. We went five points ahead, and they have answered it.

“They’ve got a wee bit of momentum from their games, they haven’t been great games, but they won 2–1 against Hamilton and then they won the big derby, so fair play to them.

“It’s going to be like that, so now it’s our turn to respond.”

Championship race will go to the wire

The Championship is shaping up exactly as Dodds expected before a ball was kicked in the campaign, with the second tier of Scottish football being a hugely competitive division.

Dodds believes the unpredictable nature of the league reinforces the need for consistency of performance from his side if they want to be title challengers this season.

He said: “I’ve said that right from the start, even when we were a couple of points clear, and then when we went five clear, it was always going to chop and change.

“You’ve got to give credit where credit is due – Kilmarnock have had some tough games in the derby against Ayr and Hamilton at home, and you can see they are starting to pick up results.

“This is a tough league with Kilmarnock and Hamilton down there, and Raith Rovers being such a good team.

Kilmarnock and Inverness are two of the teams challenging in the Championship.

“Dunfermline are there, Partick are there – this is a tough league. I’m leaving a few out and, I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but if you’re not playing your best against those teams they will take points off you as well.”

“If you asked me at the start of the season, I would have loved to have 23 points on the board right now.

“I love it, it’s a great place to come to work and the players are upbeat –we’re disappointed, we’re not trying to hide that, but we’re not down because we’re joint-top.”

Three out of four away from home

The trip to Partick represents the start of a difficult run of league fixtures for the Highlanders with three of their next four due to be played away from Caledonian Stadium.

With trips to Firhill followed by trips to Ayr United and Queen of the South, Dodds knows it is vital his side regains momentum.

He said: “We have to embrace it.

“We will never be fearful. If results go our way, we will be through another period where people are looking at us to slip up, and they might be looking at us even more now, because we dropped points against Arbroath at home.

“We’ve got a fantastic home record this season, but now we’ve got to go away from home, where we’ve been okay.

“We need to start winning games away from home, but we have to embrace it and be ready for it.

“We can get plenty of points out of it, and we will be more than happy if the chance comes to go back to the top of the league.”

