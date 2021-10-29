Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds confident his side can bounce back against Partick Thistle

By Paul Third
October 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds has called on his side to show their mental strength by returning to winning ways at Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Caley Jags have dropped to second place behind new leaders Kilmarnock on goals scored after taking one point from their last two matches against Raith Rovers and Arbroath.

Killie have won both their matches to overhaul a five-point deficit and move top of the Championship but Dodds is confident his side will respond.

He said: “Sometimes you throw out cliches in football, and I’ve said we’ve got to be guarded because we will go through our bad runs.

“I’m not saying this is a bad run, but we’ve been beaten at home. Arbroath are third in the league, we’ve got to appreciate that as well.

“They battled away on a terrible night, the game looked like it had 0–0 written all over it and we’ve ended up losing the game so it is disappointing.

“It’s a collective for me, we’re still joint-top of the league on points, so I would rather be in our position.

“We’re just looking for that bounce back, and the boys have got that mentality.

“I’ve said that all along, they’ve got a good, strong mentality and it’s a good chance to put it right against Partick Thistle.

“I know what playing at Firhill is like, we’re going to have to be right at it, but our players are capable.”

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers fails to deal with a wide free-kick from Arbroath’s Michael McKenna which flies into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Inverness beat the Jags 3-1 at Caledonian Stadium on September 11 but Dodds has been impressed by the form of Ian McCall’s side and believes his players will have to be at their best to get a result at Firhill.

He said: “Partick are a high-scoring team, so if you give them anything in front of a big crowd at their stadium it could be difficult.

“They get plenty of backing, and they score goals.

“They haven’t in the last couple of games, but they have shown the other side where they keep clean sheets.

“They’ve got good goalscorers in their team, so we have to keep it tight and take whatever chances come our way.

“That’s what we’re hoping for, but there are challenges, there always are.

“We’ll have to be close to our best to get anything because Partick are a good team.”

Dodds added: “We’re still waiting on David Carson coming back, but everyone else is fit.

“Cammy Harper is back into training, so we’re delighted with that, and we have no fitness worries whatsoever. It’s a full squad, which is great.”

