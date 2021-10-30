Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Dodds hails ‘best’ Caley Thistle display after goalless draw with Partick Thistle

By Paul Chalk
October 30, 2021, 5:41 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds reckons his Caley Thistle side put on their best performance of the season in today’s 0-0 draw at Partick Thistle.

The Inverness CT head coach, speaking after seeing ICT fall two points behind  Kilmarnock at the top of the Championship, remained upbeat despite the result.

ICT captain Sean Welsh’s saved penalty was one of many close calls for the visitors, but they had to settle for a point apiece.

Dodds said: “We played our best game of the season today.

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon after saving Sean Welsh’s penalty.

“We were magnificent. The pitch was not in the best condition and that’s not having a go at Partick Thistle, but it was not at its most playable, but that was our best game this season.

“I include the game at Kilmarnock (1-0 away win) and our second half against Partick Thistle (3-1 home victory). That is right up there.

“We created so many chances and how we’ve not won the game I’ll never know. I can’t say we were not sharp or direct. We hit the bar and it came down on the line and Tom Walsh was unlucky. We had chance after chance and missed the penalty, but it was just one of those days.

“I enjoyed watching them. I didn’t even have to shout.”

Welsh hit target from spot…no blame

Dodds refused to blame his captain for missing the second half spot-kick, which was won by Aaron Doran.

He added: “He hit the target and got plenty of pace on it. The goalkeeper has read it.

ICT captain Sean Welsh hits his penalty, which was saved by Partick Thistle keeper Jamie Sneddon.

“If he scores, it’s a brilliant penalty, even if he trundles it. I have missed them, so I’m not going to have a go at Sean Welsh. He was great today, my captain, he led by example and bossed the midfield with Scott Allardice. If he missed the target I’d maybe have a go, but he didn’t.

“All over the pitch, we played well.”

The Caley Jags are on their travels again next Saturday when they take on Ayr United at Somerset Park.

