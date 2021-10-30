Billy Dodds hails ‘best’ Caley Thistle display after goalless draw with Partick Thistle

Billy Dodds reckons his Caley Thistle side put on their best performance of the season in today’s 0-0 draw at Partick Thistle.

The Inverness CT head coach, speaking after seeing ICT fall two points behind Kilmarnock at the top of the Championship, remained upbeat despite the result.

ICT captain Sean Welsh’s saved penalty was one of many close calls for the visitors, but they had to settle for a point apiece.

Dodds said: “We played our best game of the season today.

“We were magnificent. The pitch was not in the best condition and that’s not having a go at Partick Thistle, but it was not at its most playable, but that was our best game this season.

“I include the game at Kilmarnock (1-0 away win) and our second half against Partick Thistle (3-1 home victory). That is right up there.

“We created so many chances and how we’ve not won the game I’ll never know. I can’t say we were not sharp or direct. We hit the bar and it came down on the line and Tom Walsh was unlucky. We had chance after chance and missed the penalty, but it was just one of those days.

“I enjoyed watching them. I didn’t even have to shout.”

Welsh hit target from spot…no blame

Dodds refused to blame his captain for missing the second half spot-kick, which was won by Aaron Doran.

He added: “He hit the target and got plenty of pace on it. The goalkeeper has read it.

“If he scores, it’s a brilliant penalty, even if he trundles it. I have missed them, so I’m not going to have a go at Sean Welsh. He was great today, my captain, he led by example and bossed the midfield with Scott Allardice. If he missed the target I’d maybe have a go, but he didn’t.

“All over the pitch, we played well.”

The Caley Jags are on their travels again next Saturday when they take on Ayr United at Somerset Park.