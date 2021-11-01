Kirk Broadfoot frustrated after Caley Thistle are held to goalless draw at Partick Thistle

Kirk Broadfoot aims to turn raw frustration from squandered chances against Partick Thistle into a return to winning ways at Ayr United this weekend.

The experienced Inverness defender played his role in keeping another clean sheet for the Highlanders in a 0-0 draw and all the sparkling performance lacked was a goal, which would have kept them level top of the Championship with Kilmarnock.

Killie, who were Broadfoot’s previous club, pulled two points clear of ICT at the top of the table after they ran out 4-0 home victors against Queen of the South.

A saved Sean Welsh penalty was the key moment for Caley Jags at Firhill, but Tom Walsh and Michael Gardyne each hit woodwork as well as there been many other close calls for the visitors.

Following last Tuesday’s 1-0 home defeat against Arbroath, this latest set-back came despite what head coach Billy Dodds called their best display of the season so far.

Could have won 3-0 or 4-0

Former Rangers and Scotland star Broadfoot, who continues to shine in Inverness colours, felt everything was there in their performance apart from the killer touch.

He said: “Anyone watching the game would see we dominated the first and second halves. We missed really good chances. It was frustrating, but just one of those days and we go again.

“It feels like a really disappointing result, especially on the back of the midweek defeat by Arbroath. It hasn’t been a great week, taking two points from a possible nine.

“We will bounce back because on another day we could have won 3-0 or 4-0.

“I don’t think we had much to do defensively on Saturday. We nullified them, we looked a threat ourselves and just didn’t take our chances.

“That’s the disappointing thing. It is probably the most disappointed I have been all season. We are looking to bounce back and keep the pressure on Kilmarnock.”

Killie still title favourites

Caley Thistle face their third away trip in four fixtures when they go to Ayr on Saturday and Broadfoot underlined his belief that Killie will be the champions and Inverness are seeking a top-four promotion berth.

He added: “It’s a long season, but our aim is to get into the top four and qualify for the play-offs. I have always said Kilmarnock would be the favourites with the squad and budget they have got. Everyone is looking at them. All credit to them, they have gone on a run and are top of the league.

“We’ll travel to Ayr with confidence because if we played like we did against Partick Thistle, we’ll be okay. It’s another difficult venue and Ayr are a very well-drilled team, especially having Jim Duffy as manager. It will be another difficult one, but we go again.”

Keeper Sneddon earns praise

Broadfoot praised Partick Thistle Jamie Sneddon, whose man of the match performance, included the save from Welsh’s second half spot-kick.

He said: “A penalty is 50-50. It really can go either way. It was a good save. Jamie Sneddon had a really good game on Saturday and pulled off a few good saves.”