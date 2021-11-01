Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Lack of goals could derail Championship title push

By David Sutherland
November 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh missed from the spot against Partick Thistle.
There are times when you consider a point at Firhill against Partick Thistle as perhaps not such a bad result.

Some may say that was the case once again on Saturday and they could be right.  However, there will be others who take a quite different point of view.

A week past Saturday, Inverness went into their game at Stark’s Park with a five point lead in the Championship table.

At half time in that game the two teams were level but Caley Thistle were a man to the good. However, they couldn’t make that advantage  count and had to come from behind to salvage a point.

Going into the home game with Arbroath on Tuesday night, they still held a three point lead in the table but you would never know it from the way they played.

They rarely looked like scoring in a performance short on confidence and creativity with a rare Mark Ridgers error gifting the points to the Red Lichties. Now they found themselves level with Kilmarnock at the top.

It was onwards to Glasgow to face the Harry Wraggs on Saturday and the Caley Jags certainly had their chances to win.

There was much to admire about the team’s performance.  The woodwork was hit twice and a Sean Welsh penalty was missed. That was tough to take and we now find ourselves two points behind Killie.

I have said before that this league will have its twists and turns and we are seeing that week by week.

This will continue but I do feel that if Inverness are to get back on top they will need to score more.

I know that may sound like stating the obvious but we got where we were a couple of weeks ago  by being pretty tight at the back and doing just enough to win games.

On Saturday Kilmarnock scored four. So far in this season’s Championship we have scored three goals on just one occasion and I’m just not sure we can score enough over the whole season to be real title contenders.

I would love to be proved wrong and it will be interesting to see how Caley Thistle respond to what has been a difficult few games when they visit Somerset Park on Saturday.

