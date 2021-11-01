Caley Thistle fan view: Lack of goals could derail Championship title push

There are times when you consider a point at Firhill against Partick Thistle as perhaps not such a bad result.

Some may say that was the case once again on Saturday and they could be right. However, there will be others who take a quite different point of view.

A week past Saturday, Inverness went into their game at Stark’s Park with a five point lead in the Championship table.

At half time in that game the two teams were level but Caley Thistle were a man to the good. However, they couldn’t make that advantage count and had to come from behind to salvage a point.

Going into the home game with Arbroath on Tuesday night, they still held a three point lead in the table but you would never know it from the way they played.

They rarely looked like scoring in a performance short on confidence and creativity with a rare Mark Ridgers error gifting the points to the Red Lichties. Now they found themselves level with Kilmarnock at the top.

It was onwards to Glasgow to face the Harry Wraggs on Saturday and the Caley Jags certainly had their chances to win.

There was much to admire about the team’s performance. The woodwork was hit twice and a Sean Welsh penalty was missed. That was tough to take and we now find ourselves two points behind Killie.

🗣️ ICTFC Head Coach Billy Dodds gives his thoughts following this afternoon's 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle pic.twitter.com/tOY0jPnGfW — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 30, 2021

I have said before that this league will have its twists and turns and we are seeing that week by week.

This will continue but I do feel that if Inverness are to get back on top they will need to score more.

I know that may sound like stating the obvious but we got where we were a couple of weeks ago by being pretty tight at the back and doing just enough to win games.

On Saturday Kilmarnock scored four. So far in this season’s Championship we have scored three goals on just one occasion and I’m just not sure we can score enough over the whole season to be real title contenders.

I would love to be proved wrong and it will be interesting to see how Caley Thistle respond to what has been a difficult few games when they visit Somerset Park on Saturday.