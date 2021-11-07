Ruthless Caley Thistle Women move on up ahead of next week’s crunch clash with East Fife

Caley Thistle Women team boss Karen Mason is thrilled her Championship North risers continue to demonstrate a killer touch.

The Inverness side were made to work for their 7-3 victory against Westdyke last weekend, but a strong second half led to a big three points for Mason’s players.

The result shot them into third spot on goal difference, just ahead of Dryburgh, who crashed 7-0 at leaders Montrose.

Buchan beat East Fife 4-1, which means just three points separate ICT and their second-placed rivals, who head to Inverness next Sunday for a massive match in the context of the season.

Sunday’s Goals ⚽️ https://t.co/AXlvybWa2D — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) November 2, 2021

Mason – whose side have this weekend off – explained that continuing to be ruthless in front of goal is giving Inverness a fighting chance in the hunt for promotion.

She said: “We have closed the gap on East Fife, as the Buchan result was an added bonus we were not expecting. Moving to third and scoring more goals is something that might eventually come into play. We have to continue to be clinical when we get the opportunity.

“First and foremost, it’s all about getting the points, but we are keeping an eye on our goal difference in case it comes down to it. We will keep as much pressure on the goal difference as we can.

“We just need to cut out the goals against us, which is an important part.”

#SWFChampionship | Here's the updated @SWFChampionship North league table ⬇@MontroseFCW move 6⃣ points clear at the top whilst @ICTWFC move above @Dryburghgirls on goal difference ⬆ Find all the upcoming fixtures ➡ https://t.co/M8aTZIlkOd pic.twitter.com/0oLKruGinf — SWF Championship (@SWFChampionship) October 31, 2021

Last Sunday’s victory against Westdyke stretched the Highlanders’ winning run to five matches, although the visitors asked a number of questions, with an early goal and taking the scoreline to 3-3 before the Caley Jags stepped it up to pull clear for the victory.

Kayleigh Mackenzie secured a hat-trick, Julia Scott bagged a double, while captain Kirsty Dean and Rhea Hossack, who has stepped up from the development team, also found the net.

Working hard to secure the victory

Mason gave credit to Westdyke for testing her team, but was delighted to come through with another vital three points banked.

She said: “It was definitely not as comfortable as we thought it would be. We had a bit of a sloppy first half and Westdyke were the better team in that half.

“It took us a while to get into our stride. I don’t think the conditions necessarily helped, but Westdyke put up a better battle than we expected. It made us realise, no matter who we play against, we will have to work hard for the points.”

Hossack goal carries on fine form

Mason was delighted to see Hossack hit the ground running with a goal at Championship North level.

She added: “Rhea wanted to see how she would fare at a higher level. She has been banging in the goals in the Highlands and Islands League, so it was good for her to get on the scoresheet, which will boost her confidence.”

There are no Championship North matches this Sunday as it’s the semis of the Championship Cup, as Dryburgh Athletic host Ayr United and Montrose welcome Edinburgh Caledonia to Links Park.

Mason will give her group the weekend off, with the hard work continuing next week for the big clash with East Fife.

ICT’s development squad is on the hunt for new players for next season

The Highlands and Islands League champions are interested in hearing from players of all ages and experience.

For more information, see the club’s Facebook page.