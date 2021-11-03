Details of Inverness Thistle players who died in Great War sought by Caley Thistle

Information on Inverness Thistle players who lost their lives in the Great War of 1914-1918 is being requested by Scottish Championship club, Caley Thistle.

ICT’s sporting director and former manager John Robertson has issued an appeal for details of Thistle members from that time in order for those to be included as part of a project.

He said: ”We have been handed a document that records the name, rank and date of death of 12 former Inverness Caledonian FC players in the Great War.

“But, despite contacting several agencies, we have only managed to identify a couple of ex-Thistle players who died serving their country.

“We are very aware of the tremendous history that both Caledonian and Thistle had and what to embrace that going forward as we believe we are one great club with three great histories.”

Information central to project

Robertson explained assistance will be gratefully received as the Highland capital club put the details together to help honour those footballers lost.

He added: “We will be looking at various projects going forward to honour our proud history and on this one we need help.

“To that end, I would like to appeal to any family, friends or relatives of any Caledonian and Thistle players who died to please contact the club with their information as we plan to make sure they are never forgotten.”

Appeal for Information ICTFC Sporting Director John Robertson has today appealed to anyone who may have information on any Inverness Thistle players or management who passed in the Great War 1914-1918 Full Story 👉 https://t.co/HfvINCKqOc pic.twitter.com/UQZuJfk10K — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) November 3, 2021

If you can help the club with information on this subject, email admin@ictfc.co.uk