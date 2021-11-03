Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Details of Inverness Thistle players who died in Great War sought by Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
November 3, 2021, 4:57 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 4:59 pm
Details of former Inverness Thistle players who lost their lives in the Great War of 1914-18 is being requested by Caley Thistle.
Information on Inverness Thistle players who lost their lives in the Great War of 1914-1918 is being requested by Scottish Championship club, Caley Thistle.

ICT’s sporting director and former manager John Robertson has issued an appeal for details of Thistle members from that time in order for those to be included as part of a project.

Caley Thistle sporting director, John Robertson.

He said: ”We have been handed a document that records the name, rank and date of death of 12 former Inverness Caledonian FC players in the Great War.

“But, despite contacting several agencies, we have only managed to identify a couple of ex-Thistle players who died serving their country.

“We are very aware of the tremendous history that both Caledonian and Thistle had and what to embrace that going forward as we believe we are one great club with three great histories.”

Information central to project

Robertson explained assistance will be gratefully received as the Highland capital club put the details together to help honour those footballers lost.

He added: “We will be looking at various projects going forward to honour our proud history and on this one we need help.

“To that end, I would like to appeal to any family, friends or relatives of any Caledonian and Thistle players who died to please contact the club with their information as we plan to make sure they are never forgotten.”

If you can help the club with information on this subject, email admin@ictfc.co.uk

