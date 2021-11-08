Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds on high alert as basement side Dunfermline are Caley Jags’ next hurdle

By Paul Chalk
November 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds is warning Caley Thistle to up their game against basement side Dunfermline Athletic as they aim to catch Championship leaders Kilmarnock.

A frustrating 2-2 draw at Ayr United on Saturday denied ICT the chance to move into first place after Kilmarnock’s 1-0 home loss against Partick Thistle.

As it is, they are one point behind Killie ahead of Saturday’s match at home to the managerless Pars, who were beaten 3-1 by Morton at East End Park at the weekend.

ICT players celebrate after Sean Welsh (centre) opened the scoring at Ayr on Saturday.

The Fifers, who recently sacked Peter Grant, could well have a new manager in the away dugout at the Caledonian Stadium, but ICT were held by them in Fife in September and lost 2-1 to Hamilton in October when Accies were in the lower reaches of the table.

Pars held ICT at East End Park

That’s why head coach Dodds is on high alert this weekend as they hunt down their first win in five matches after away draws at Raith, Partick and Ayr and a 1-0 home defeat by Arbroath.

He said: “When Dunfermline and Hamilton were at or near the bottom, we dropped points, so that tells you all we need to know about this league.

“We have to be the same every week and the same performance and, if we get a similar performance to Partick recently, we will win more games than we will lose and will not be far away. But, if we dip below that, we will struggle and teams will catch us.”

Last week, Dodds was thrilled by every aspect of his team’s performance at Partick Thistle, apart from their failure to find the net in a 0-0 draw.

On Saturday, his side did have their shooting boots on at Ayr, with goals from Sean Welsh and Michael Gardyne giving them a 2-1 half-time lead.

Joe Chalmers (right) equalises for Ayr against his former club, Caley Thistle.

Joe Chalmers’ goal in between these strikes, which was conceded from a corner, had given Ayr hope, though, and a Paddy Reading equaliser denied Inverness the win which would have returned them to first place in the division.

Frustration followed strong first half

Dodds explained lack of game management and costly switch-offs ultimately cost them the victory at Somerset Park on a wind and rain-lashed afternoon in the seaside town.

He said: “It was like the Partick Thistle game, but I don’t want to give away the goals like we did on Saturday.

“There was so much right with our game at Ayr. Against Partick Thistle, we didn’t take our chances – we took two of our chances in the first half at Ayr, but I’m frustrated we didn’t take away three points. It would have put us top of the league as well.

Ayr defender Paddy Reading (left) celebrates his equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Inverness on Saturday.

“It’s going to be like that all season, with Kilmarnock dropping three points at the weekend. After all our efforts and, because of a couple of switch-offs, we’ve gone away with one point again.

“At the start of the second half especially, we seemed to decide to have a wee rest and that’s not managing the game. Ayr, to their credit, started getting to second balls and that’s why they got their (second) equaliser.

“We reacted to that and should have had a penalty, too, but (referee) Steven McLean decided not to give it. No excuses though. We have dropped two points. We had to manage the game better and we didn’t.”

Second-placed ICT are two points clear of Arbroath and Raith Rovers going into the weekend’s games.

Kilmarnock will be looking to respond to their defeat by Partick when they travel to Morton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]